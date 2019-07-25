OpenTable Adds Delivery

Caviar, Grubhub, Uber Eats partnerships enable delivery and pick-up through OpenTable’s app

San Francisco, CA (RestaurantNews.com) OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), has partnered with Caviar, Grubhub and Uber Eats to offer delivery and pick-up options at thousands of restaurants on OpenTable’s newly updated iOS app.

OpenTable helps diners discover and book the best restaurant for any occasion, whether they are looking for a special night out or a restaurant quality meal at home. Diners can now select from multiple delivery providers to order a meal in a few simple taps. By adding delivery and pick-up as an option, OpenTable provides a more comprehensive picture of dining choices in one place.

“Sometimes plans change or the weather doesn’t cooperate. Instead of canceling their reservation, diners can now enjoy the meal they had planned from home,” said Joseph Essas, CTO, OpenTable. “Our goal is to make OpenTable the go-to app for all dining occasions. Adding delivery is an important next step.”

“While we know that our diners love to join us to get the full restaurant experience, we understand they need options for when they can’t make it in,” said Dan Simons, Co-owner & Founder, Farmers Restaurant Group. “Delivery through OpenTable gives us the flexibility to attract and serve diners, no matter where they are and how they want their meal.”

When searching for a restaurant or visiting a restaurant profile page on OpenTable’s iOS app, diners will see a “Get it delivered” button or carousel. Diners who choose delivery are then directed to the restaurant’s preferred partner(s) to complete the transaction. For restaurants with multiple delivery partners, OpenTable shows each choice. At launch, Caviar, Grubhub and Uber Eats will power delivery for over 8,000 restaurants across 90 metros in the U.S. on the OpenTable iOS app. Future features will include estimated delivery time and cost.

“From the very start, Caviar has been focused on building a network of the best local restaurants in every neighborhood,” said Laura Englander, Business Development & Strategy Lead at Caviar. “We’re proud to be teaming up with OpenTable to help even more diners discover and order from the most crave-worthy restaurants in their communities.”

“We want to make it incredibly easy for diners to discover new Grubhub restaurants and order their favorite dishes on all the digital channels they visit when they’re hungry,” said Goody Seif, Senior Director of Business Development at Grubhub. “By partnering with OpenTable, we’re also helping our restaurant partners reach more diners with delivery when a visit to the restaurant or a reservation isn’t available.”

“At Eats, we’re always thinking about how to improve our customers’ and partners’ experiences,” said Jeremy Downs, Director of Business Development at Uber Eats. “That’s why we’re so excited to partner with OpenTable to deliver meals to millions of diners from their favorite restaurants.”

OpenTable also announced the launch of its redesigned iOS and Android app, which provides more relevant, personalized options to help expedite the decision-making process. The new homescreen features dynamic, data-backed recommendations tailored to each diner based on past bookings, favorites, and other insights to provide a personalized in-app experience. Diners can also vote a restaurant up or down to improve recommendations and make the app smarter over time. OpenTable’s app update is now available globally for all iOS and Android users in the App Store or Google Play.

To learn more about OpenTable’s new food ordering options or to read more about the updated app, please visit the OpenTable blog.

