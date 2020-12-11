Opening of Yurt Village at The St. Regis Deer Valley Announced

Exhilarating and New Outdoor Dining for Lunch, Après and Dinner on the Slopes of the Resort’s Ski Beach

Park City, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) The St. Regis Deer Valley , one of the most luxurious mountain resorts in the world, today announced a new and exhilarating dining experience– Yurt Village at The St. Regis Deer Valley . Yurt Village, opening December 21, 2020 will serve Lunch, Après and Dinner on the slopes of the resort’s Ski Beach. Yurt Village consists of three round dark blue Yurts that feature intricate mahogany lattice work, a plexiglass stargazing dome, windows that overlook the snow-covered Wasatch Range, radiant heat and are furnished in an elegant, rustic style. Each Yurt, which can seat up to eight people, is individually-themed and based on the Olympic events held at Deer Valley Resort during the 2002 XIX Winter games: Slalom, Moguls, and Aerials. The menus change weekly. Yurt Village can be accessed via skis or by raised walkway from the Hotel’s main building.

A sample menu for Lunch , served daily at 11:00 AM, starts with Amuse Bouche of Ahi Tuna Tartare served with Sherry Vinaigrette, Capers and Sourdough; a First Course of Oyster and Diver Scallop Soup, served with Crème Fraiche, Seafood Veloute and Roe; or Honey-Thyme Labneh, served with Watercress, Frisee, Roasted Baby Carrots and Honey Sesame Vinaigrette; and a Main Course of Chili Maple Berkshire Pork Tenderloin, served with Butter Poached Lobster Tail. Accompaniments might include Grilled Asparagus with Crispy Capers, Ricotta, and Lemon; and Potato Au Gratin, served with Comte Cheese and Thyme; followed by Dessert of Pear Cranberry Cobbler served with Mascarpone Vanilla Cream. The food and beverage minimum for lunch is $600 per Yurt, with a rental fee of $250 per Yurt.

A sample menu for Après , served daily at 3:00 PM, includes Food Boards of Smoked La Belle Foie Gras Torchon with Mission Fig Compote, Calvados Braised Apples, Pickled Vegetables, Craft Mustards, French Sourdough and Pain d’Epice; and House Smoked Salmon with Dill Fromage Blanc, Mini Bagels, Caper Berries, Grain Mustard, Pickled Onion, Hot House Cucumbers and Winter Greens. Irania Pearl Ostera Caviar with Butter, Eggs, Creme Fraiche, Lemon Wedges, Russian Blinis and Toast Points; and Market Shellfish Tower with Maine Lobster, Jumbo Shrimp, Oysters, Scallop Ceviche and Peeky Toe Crab will also be available. The food and beverage minimum for Après is $700 per Yurt, with a rental fee of $250 per Yurt. Pair your Après with wine selections from the resort’s renowned 10,000 bottle Wine Vault.

A sample menu for Dinner , served daily at 6:00 PM, includes Amuse Bouche of Morel Tartlet with Brie and Raspberry Tartare; First Course of Smoked Utah Trout Chowder served with Potato Gallate; Second Course of Smoked Beet Salad served with Herb Crusted Goat Cheese, Aged Balsamic, Watercress and Pickled Shallots; Main Course including Forty-Eight Hour Short Ribs served with Potato Gratin, Smoked Hon Himeji, Carrot Puree and Roasted Garlic Jam; or King Salmon Osso Bucco, served with Potato and Leek Brandade and Beurre Rouge; and Dessert of Chocolate Almond Tart, Coconut Cream, Candied Pistachios and Dark Chocolate Curls. The price of Dinner is $175 per person, with optional Tier One and Tier Two wine pairings for an additional $75 or $150 per person respectively. The food and beverage minimum for Dinner is $1250 per Yurt, with a rental fee of $250 per Yurt.

The Yurt Village at The St. Regis Deer Valley compliments another new dining experience at the resort– heated outdoor dining all winter long. Three of the resort’s restaurants— RIME , the resort’s signature restaurant, which serves traditional American cuisine; Brasserie 7452 , a light-filled and bistro-style eatery surrounding a three-sided fireplace for diners of all ages; and the Mountain Terrace , perfect for an al fresco lunch, an après-ski Caviar Bar or a dinner under the stars— offer heated outdoor dining all winter long— tables are generously distanced and heaters abound. The St. Regis Bar & Lounge , with murals depicting Park City’s colorful history and supple leather seating is the resort’s only restaurant without outdoor dining. Menus for all were developed by Chef Matthew Harris, who has earned a national reputation for his expertise in sustainable, farm-to-table cuisine.

The St. Regis Deer Valley, nestled in the Wasatch Mountains of Park City, Utah, is a true ski-in ski-out resort, with the only funicular at a North American ski resort, 174 guest rooms and suites, 68 elegant Hotel Condominiums and 25 grand Private Residences, with nine additional Residences, The Residences at The St. Regis Deer Valley I Snow Park, scheduled to open February 2021. Ski Valets, 24-hour Butler Service, a 24-hour Athletic Club, a luxurious and tranquil 14,000 square-foot Reméde Spa, four restaurants, a 10,000 bottle Wine Cellar and a nightly Champagne Sabering at which a bottle of champagne is opened with a real saber are just a few of the resort’s amenities and activities.

For Yurt reservations and information, please email slcxr.yurts@stregis.com . For dining reservations, click here .

Images of Yurt Village at The St. Regis Deer Valley and the resort’s restaurants are available here .

