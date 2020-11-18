Opening of Slice Factory Sets Off Jumbo-Sized Pizza Craze In Burbank

New Southwest Suburban Location Part of Brand’s Rapid Rise in Chicagoland; December Grand Opening Celebration to Include Free Slices for First 100 Guests

Burbank, IL ( RestaurantNews.com ) No matter how you slice it, Burbank’s restaurant scene just got a jumbo addition.

Slice Factory , admired for serving its jumbo slices in the suburbs from Elmwood Park to Evergreen Park, and in city neighborhoods from Pilsen to Archer Heights, just announced that it will soon open its ninth area location. Complete with its signature 24-hour Slice Thru, the brand’s unique take on drive-thru service, the location is set to open November 24 along Burbank’s bustling 79th Street thoroughfare at 7141 W 79th St., less than a block east of Harlem Ave.

“When the opportunity came on our radar to open in Burbank, we knew it was the right community to join, and we couldn’t be more optimistic about our future here,” said Dom DiDiana, founder and president of Slice Factory, and a proven restaurateur who also has recently launched an upscale Italian food ghost kitchen concept, Big Mama’s , and a healthy food meal prep delivery business, Prept . “We are revolutionizing the way people enjoy pizza by the slice with our Slice Thru concept. Chicago’s pizza scene while also giving back to each community we build a presence in. The new opening will offer Burbank residents job opportunities and an organization to collaborate with for community events.”

To celebrate the brand’s arrival to Burbank, Slice Factory will host a grand opening event for new and longtime fans in December. More details will be shared, but the first 100 customers in line will get a free jumbo slice. Social distancing protocols due to COVID-19 will be in place.

In addition to making a difference on the restaurant scene, Slice Factory also has a strong commitment to community involvement. Its “Pizza with Purpose” program fosters local fundraisers, philanthropic events and more. Slice Factory offers catering and fundraising options for all types of local organizations – the brand loves to partner with its neighborhood. Through thick and thin, Slice Factory is a trusted business and community ally. For more information on forming a neighborhood partnership with Slice Factory, visit https://www.theslicefactory.com/donation-form/ .

The brand cultivates a welcoming, family-like experience for not only just customers, but also employees. Slice Factory aims to inspire each employee, giving them the platform to learn and grow within the company. In fact, five of the franchise locations are now owned by previous employees.

“When it comes to creating a winning pizza concept in Chicago, you have to stand out, and we do,” added DiDiana. “Beyond our incredible menu and customer service, we’re authentic in every way. After moving from Italy to Chicago in the ‘90s, my family aspired to leave a lasting impression on the local restaurant scene, and Slice Factory truly aims to be a game changer.”

Slice Factory has built its reputation on a fast, convenient, one-of-a-kind experience. Not only does the brand continuously corner the market on jumbo slice pizza, but other unique creations it serves include a variation of specialty fries, as well as wings, steakburgers, sandwiches, pasta dishes and salads. For meals with family and friends, Slice Factory offers a giant 28-inch pizza to be enjoyed with 10 to 12 people. At the new Burbank location, breakfast will also be served from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m., with items such as coffee, breakfast sandwiches and a breakfast-style pizza.

Burbank will be the pizzeria’s ninth location, yet Slice Factory is strategically looking to expand across Northeast Illinois and beyond through both corporate and franchise expansion. Early 2021 plans include Slice Factory opening locations in Bellwood, Lockport, and Bolingbrook.

New and devoted fans can download the Slice Factory app for convenient, speedy ordering and to participate in the Slice Life Rewards loyalty program. Menu items are available for pick-up and super speedy delivery through the website, by phone and Facebook messenger. Dine-in is currently unavailable due to COVID-19 restrictions, but outdoor seating at the Burbank location will be available all day for guests to enjoy their meals outside.

For more information on Slice Factory in Burbank and its menu, visit https://www.theslicefactory.com/locations/burbank/ or contact the store directly by phone at (708) 982-5656.

About Slice Factory

Slice Factory was founded to celebrate family and food – one slice at a time. The brand offers its authentic Chicago-style jumbo pizza slices to customers throughout Chicagoland with nine locations, revolutionizing the way customers think about pizza served by the slice. Food and family will always be at the heart of the brand, where more and more guests are choosing the Slice Factory. At Slice Factory, we promise to respect your time and treat you like family, because we believe that good food shouldn’t be an inconvenience. At home, at work, or on the go, we are jumbo slice for your busy life.

To learn more about Slice Factory, visit https://www.theslicefactory.com .

Media Contact:

Emily Sclafani

All Points Public Relations

847-897-7493

esclafani@allpointspr.com

The post Opening of Slice Factory Sets Off Jumbo-Sized Pizza Craze In Burbank first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.