Opening of Restaurant Depot Brings New Jobs to Wilkes-Barre Community

Wilkes-Barre, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Restaurant Depot, the nation’s premiere cash and carry food wholesaler is set to open its latest store in Wilkes-Barre, PA on Wednesday, January 30th, 2019.

On the site of what was an empty lot, Restaurant Depot has built a brand-new state-of-the-art facility. Once again, Restaurant Depot will bring its unique recipe of community involvement to the Pennsylvania city. Across America Restaurant Depot has brought a solution for business owners that struggle with food and supply costs.

In addition, Restaurant Depot has been lauded for its ability to create jobs in the local community.

Local restaurant and bar owners have been looking forward to the arrival. Everything at Restaurant Depot can be inspected to insure quality, before it is purchased. There is no minimum purchase required, meaning customers can buy exactly the amount they need without worrying about waste. “We are so excited to join the community here in Wilkes-Barre!” says branch manager Amy Vallely.

“Our new 58,000 square foot location has created 38 jobs and we are ready to help local businesses see how much they can save when they shop with us, ” Vallely added. In addition to food and beverages, the store also includes a comprehensive selection of restaurant equipment and supplies including a full line of packaging solutions.

The new Wilkes-Barre store features RD’s industry leading one-stop shopping which simplifies the process of buying food, equipment and supplies. Whether you buy a few bakery supplies or enough food and tableware to cater a party for 5,000, shopping at Restaurant Depot can save you time and money. And at Restaurant Depot, members have the option to purchase many items by the piece or by the case, saving on the unit costs accordingly.

Since Restaurant Depot is a “cash and carry”, there are no minimum order requirements, no delivery fees, and the price you see on the shelf tag is the price you pay. Plus, RD proudly offers an “Always Fresh”!” guarantee. Restaurant Depot is open 7 days a week- Wholesale Only. Membership is free and open to all businesses and nonprofit organizations.

For more information please visit their website at www.restaurantdepot.com

