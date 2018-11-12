Opening in Orlando: MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Opens New Location in Oviedo Mall

Better Burger Franchise Continues to Expand with First Location in Central Florida, Franchisees Planning at Least Three More Locations in Greater Orlando Area

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a fast casual, “better burger” chain, is ready to satisfy the taste buds of burger enthusiasts in Oviedo, Florida. The new restaurant is set to open Monday, November 12, in the Oviedo Mall located at 1700 Oviedo Mall Boulevard, Oviedo, FL 32765. The first Central Florida MOOYAH location comes as the result of a three-unit deal with Bakfield, LLC., a group of three entrepreneurs and friends based in Lake Mary, Florida.

Bakfield, LLC. is comprised of Raj Bakshi, Keith Fields and Kevin Hipes. The three friends and business partners are excited to open their first location and will then explore real estate options for their next two MOOYAH restaurant locations throughout the greater Orlando area.

“Kevin, Raj and myself are extremely excited about bringing the first MOOYAH franchise to Central Florida. Not only is Oviedo ranked as one of the best places to live in the U.S., but its hometown feel and tight-knit community make the Oviedo Marketplace the perfect location for the best burger, fry and shake restaurant you’ve ever experienced,” said Fields. “MOOYAH creates a fresh, vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere where we pride ourselves on delivering outstanding Guest service. It also differentiates itself with its made to order burgers with lean, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef, freshly made buns baked in-house daily, hand cut fries from Idaho potatoes and real ice cream shakes. We love our local Oviedo community, and we’re proud to bring about 30 new jobs to the area. Plus, we love the Oviedo Marketplace and we know Oviedo is going to love MOOYAH!”

MOOYAH currently has a location in the Country Walk Plaza area of Miami. The deal with Bakfield, LLC. represents the second for the brand in the Central Florida market. Recently, the company announced plans to open a location in Orlando’s Hollywood Plaza with veteran franchisee and Ben & Jerry’s Orlando CEO Tareq Qarman. That location is set to open in 2019.

“Our family-friendly atmosphere and best burger you’ll ever put in your mouth will resonate well in the greater Orlando area,” said MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes COO & President Michael Mabry. “The team at Bakfield, LLC embody all the characteristics that make a successful MOOYAH franchisee, a quality restaurant operator and most importantly a great ambassador for the community. We look forward to seeing the success at their Oviedo Mall location and in continuing to spread the brand throughout the area.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms® black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100 percent real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 7 flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s, Oreo and more.

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from 7 flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

