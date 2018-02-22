Opa! Potbelly Sandwich Shop Adds Greek Gyro FLATS to Menus Nationwide

Exclusive Tasting for Potbelly Perks Superstars and Menu Masters on February 26

Chicago, IL (RestaurantNews.com) Whether it’s pronounced “yeer-ro,” “jai-ro” or “gear-o,” customers can agree that you don’t have to be able to pronounce gyros to enjoy the delicious and popular Mediterranean classic. Potbelly Sandwich Shop is feeding customers smiles by adding the mouthwatering gyro to the menu for a limited time on Tuesday, February 27. The Potbelly version of the traditional sandwich is made with authentic Kronos gyro meat topped with feta cheese, tzatziki sauce, onion and tomato – all on toasted FLATS. Customers always have the option to personalize the gyros with any toppings, just the way they want it. The meat can also be enjoyed on a salad for a Greek twist.

On Monday, February 26, Potbelly Perks members who have earned the levels of Sandwich Superstars and Menu Masters will have a chance to try the new Gyro FLATS for free before it is available nationwide. Potbelly Perks members will receive the exclusive offer via email and the Potbelly Perks app.

“We want to create an experience for our customers that allows them to try traditional foods from neighborhoods all around the world,” said Mary Laube-Gale, Senior Director of Menu Innovation, Calendar Planning & Brand Insights. “When developing the Gyro FLATS, we put quality, taste and tradition at the core of the recipe, with the goal to satisfy and feed customers smiles.”

Lemon Cheesecake Cookie

Potbelly shops will also be adding a brightly flavored creamy cookie to their menu for a limited time. Baked in shops daily, the Lemon Cheesecake Cookie is made with lemon and real bite-size pieces of cheesecake.

“Our customers love our cookies, so we are always looking to add innovative flavors to the menu,” Laube-Gale said. “We know everyone will love this new flavor that is sweet and refreshing.”

Potbelly Perks Free Cookie Offer

Customers can sign up for the Potbelly Perks program through the Potbelly app available for Android and iPhone or online at https://www.Potbelly.com/perks. When new users sign up, they will receive a free cookie offer, which can be used to try the new Lemon Cheesecake Cookie. The app offers order-ahead for pickup and delivery. Customers can also use the app to pay via mobile and earn tasty treats and fun perks.

The Gyro FLATS and Lemon Cheesecake Cookie are available at shops nationwide February 27 through May 5. To find a Potbelly shop in your neighborhood, visit the shop locator.

About Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly Corporation is a fast-growing neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country – with more than 450 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate more than 50 shops domestically, in Canada, the Middle East, the United Kingdom and India. For more information, please visit our website at www.Potbelly.com.

