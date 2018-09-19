Opa! Greek Food Festival returns with gyros, spanakopita and more in Bethlehem

For Lehigh Valley foodies, Greece is the word this weekend.

That’s because Bethlehem’s St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral is hosting its annual Greek Food Festival, featuring gyros, spanakopita and loads of other Greek specialties, Thursday through Sunday.

Items available a la carte or as part of a platter (served with rice pilaf or orzo, Greek-style green beans, a side salad and dinner roll) include Athenian chicken (boneless and skinless chicken, filled with spinach, feta and other Greek cheeses, baked and topped with light gravy), moussaka (layers of Greek-style chopped beef, thinly sliced potatoes and eggplant topped with a rich cream sauce and baked), pastitsio (alternate layers of penne pasta and Greek-style chopped beef, topped with bechamel sauce), Greek stuffed peppers (two green peppers stuffed with seasoned blend of Greek spices, chopped beef, pork and rice, topped with sliced tomatoes and feta and baked in a light tomato sauce), vegan stuffed peppers (two peppers stuffed with seasoned blend of Greek herbs and spices, rice and vegetables and baked in a light tomato sauce) and chicken or pork souvlaki (two grilled kabobs, prepared Greek-style, specially marinated and seasoned).

Dozens of parishioners and volunteers also will serve gyros, souvlaki, fried calamari and Greek and “Mega” fries (with crumbled feta, Tzatziki sauce, gyro meat, lettuce, tomato and onion) at an outside food stand, as well as baklava sundaes, galaktaboureko, nut rolls, koulourakia (Greek cookies), loukoumades (honey and dough puffs sprinkled with cinnamon) and other sweets at indoor dessert tables.

Other menu highlights include chicken orzo soup, tyropita and stuffed grape leaves.

Platters are $11-$14 while individual items start at $1.

The free festival, a tradition for more than 40 years, also features church tours and Greek music and dance performances.

Hours are noon to 9 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The church is at 1607 W. Union Blvd. Info: 610-867-1327; stnicholas.org.

