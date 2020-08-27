The Hawaiian Restaurant opens its doors for take out service only with added safety precautions at their newest location in Castro Valley, CA

( RestaurantNews.com )

WHAT:

Amidst these challenging times, Ono Hawaiian BBQ navigates the waters as they gear up to open the restaurant’s first location in the area. Ono is excited to continue spreading the “Aloha” spirit across Castro Valley this summer. On Friday August 28, 2020, the restaurant will open for take-out service only. Ono Hawaiian BBQ will continue to practice regulated safety precautions while taking orders and preparing food.

Ono will be celebrating by hosting $50 gift card giveaways on their social media platforms and providing special coupons/vouchers for customers that come on opening day.

This location will be Ono Hawaiian’s 95th location overall, with 10 new locations set to open across California and Arizona this year.

WHEN:

Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11am

Hours:

Sun-Thurs: 11am – 9pm; Fri – Sat 11am – 9:30pm

WHERE:

20923 Redwood Road, Suite A

Castro Valley, CA 94546

About Ono Hawaiian BBQ

Founded in 2002, Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a family-owned fast casual restaurant known for its authentic Hawaiian Plate Lunches and other island specialties. Ono Hawaiian uses the freshest ingredients, prepared from scratch daily in each restaurant and grilled fresh to order. With locations in California and Arizona, Ono Hawaiian BBQ aims to combine the culture and “Aloha” spirit of Hawaii into their restaurants to bring a taste of the islands with exceptional service in an inviting atmosphere. Follow Ono Hawaiian BBQ on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . For more information, visit: https://www.onohawaiianbbq.com .

Contact:

Jessica Bass

jbass@blazepr.com

310-395-5050

The post Ono Hawaiian BBQ Welcomes Castro Valley into the Ono Ohana, Opening its 95th Restaurant in the Area first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.