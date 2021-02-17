Authentic Hawaiian BBQ restaurant spreads the “Aloha” spirit with $5 Island White Fish Aloha Plate and Grilled Mahi Mahi Lunch Plate Promotion

( RestaurantNews.com )

WHAT: For a limited time, Ono Hawaiian BBQ is excited to bring back its popular $5 Seafood special. From February 17th to April 4, 2021, guests can enjoy either the Island White Fish Aloha Plate or Grilled Mahi Mahi Plate lunch for only $5. The Island White Fish Aloha Plate comes with tender white fish filet, lightly marinated and breaded with Japanese panko bread crumbs served with steamed rice and Fresh Mix Salad with house made dressing. The Grilled Mahi Mahi Plate comes with choice of lemon pepper or teriyaki wild caught Mahi Mahi over steamed vegetables and includes two scoops of rice and a scoop of macaroni salad.

WHEN: February 17 – April 4, 2021

WHERE: All Ono Hawaiian BBQ locations while supplies last.

Cannot be combined with other offers.

WHO: About Ono Hawaiian BBQ

Founded in 2002, Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a family-owned fast casual restaurant known for its authentic Hawaiian Plate Lunches and other island specialties. Ono Hawaiian uses the freshest ingredients, prepared from scratch daily in each restaurant and grilled fresh to order. With locations in California and Arizona, Ono Hawaiian BBQ aims to combine the culture and “Aloha” spirit of Hawaii into their restaurants to bring a taste of the islands with exceptional service in an inviting atmosphere. Follow Ono Hawaiian BBQ on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . For more information, visit: https://www.onohawaiianbbq.com .

Contact:

Jessica Bass

Blaze PR

310-395-5050

jbass@blazepr.com

The post Ono Hawaiian BBQ Showcases a Taste of the Island With $5 Seafood Plate Specials first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.