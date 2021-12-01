Ono Hawaiian BBQ Reopens Scottsdale, AZ Location

( RestaurantNews.com )

WHO: Ono Hawaiian BBQ

WHAT: Ono Hawaiian BBQ is pleased to announce the reopening of its Scottsdale location after an extensive remodeling project to modernize the store and meet the needs of its consumers. The brand took the bold step to invest in the updating of the design and overall flow for both sides of the counter.

Online ordering will be also available soon for customers to pick up with no wait times.

WHERE: 15560 North Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd , #B-10, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Store Hours:

Sun-Thurs: 11am-9pm

Fri-Sat: 11am-9:30pm

About Ono Hawaiian BBQ

Founded in 2002, Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a family-owned fast casual restaurant known for its authentic Hawaiian Plate Lunches and other island specialties. Ono Hawaiian uses the freshest ingredients, prepared from scratch daily in each restaurant and grilled fresh to order. With locations in California and Arizona, Ono Hawaiian BBQ aims to combine the culture and “Aloha” spirit of Hawaii into their restaurants to bring a taste of the islands with exceptional service in an inviting atmosphere. Follow Ono Hawaiian BBQ on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . For more information, visit: https://www.onohawaiianbbq.com .

