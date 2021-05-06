Ono Hawaiian BBQ Ramps up Annual Moms, Dads, and Grads Gift Card Promotion

The Hawaiian restaurant continues its tradition of celebrating Ohana with its gift card promotion for mothers “makuakine”, fathers “makua kane”, and graduates.

WHAT:

Starting Saturday, May 1, 2021, Ono Hawaiian BBQ brings back the annual fan-favorite, its Moms, Dads, and Grads gift card promotion. Come celebrate the aloha spirit with Ono and receive a free bonus card with additional gift card purchase at participating locations.

For a limited time, receive a free $10 Bonus Card when you buy $30 or more in gift cards. The $10 Bonus Cards are valid for use from 06/21/21 – 8/31/21.

Ono Hawaiian BBQ values each and every customer. One trip to Ono and you are part of the Ohana. The Hawaiian restaurant knows just how important family is, especially this time of year. With Mother’s Day and Father’s Day fast approaching, bring Hawaii home to your makuahine and makua k?ne with a gift card from Ono. And as graduation season rolls around, nothing is better to celebrate the graduate in your family than to treat them to Ono Hawaiian BBQ.

This Moms, Dads, and Grads promotion is available in stores and online.

Visit Ono Hawaiian BBQ and celebrate the people that mean the most to you. Ono is thrilled to spread the spirit of Ohana this summer by honoring Moms, Dads and Grads! Drop into your nearest location and join in the festivities!

WHEN:

Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11am

Hours: Everyday: 11am – 10pm

WHERE:

Online and at participating locations

