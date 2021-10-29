Ono Hawaiian BBQ Offers $5 Meal Deal for Customers in Costume on Halloween

$5 Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Aloha Plate Serves as a Treat to Those Going All-Out on Halloween

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ono Hawaiian BBQ – the leader in fast-casual Hawaiian plates and specialties announced today that they will be offering a $5 Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Aloha Plate to those dressed in costume on Halloween. It is a part of the organization’s efforts to celebrate the holiday with the community and offer an affordable and tasty meal for those looking to show off their costumes.

“We are all about engaging with the community and enjoying traditions together” said Christine Jan, Marketing Director. “We can’t wait to see what fun costumes our customers will have and are excited to offer our own sort of Halloween treat for their Sunday.”

Using the freshest ingredients and prepared from scratch every day, Ono Hawaiian BBQ works to consistently bring a quality meal that highlights the rich culture and spirit of Hawaii. With over 95 locations across California and Arizona, there’s plenty of options to experience your own Aloha in Every Bite during this Halloween season.

The Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Aloha plate includes Ono’s signature BBQ chicken served on a bed of steamed rice along with a side of a fresh mixed salad with house dressing.

About Ono Hawaiian BBQ

Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a fast-casual restaurant concept with locations in California and Arizona, serving up “aloha in every bite” through its Hawaiian-inspired plate lunches and island specialties. Every Ono Hawaiian BBQ dish is created with fresh ingredients using authentic Hawaiian recipes, and made-to-order in each restaurant. Ono Hawaiian BBQ operates more than 95 restaurants throughout its two states of operation, with plans to open more in 2022.

