Ono Hawaiian BBQ Is Coming to Tempe, Arizona!

WHAT:

On Thursday, October 28th, the popular Hawaiian restaurant chain, Ono Hawaiian BBQ will be opening up its 10th location in Arizona. Spreading the “aloha” spirit in Maricopa County, this opening is highly anticipated by many locals in the area.

Restaurant will be available for in-store dining along with Drive-Thru option. Additionally, Ono will be celebrating this occasion by offering a custom reusable tote bag to the first 300 customers that come in on opening day.

Taking into account the well-being of both customers and employees, customers are encouraged to order ahead online at www.onohawaiianbbq.com .

WHEN:

Thursday, October 28, 2021

WHERE:

9954 S Rural Road

Tempe, AZ 85284

About Ono Hawaiian BBQ

Founded in 2002, Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a family-owned fast casual restaurant known for its authentic Hawaiian Plate Lunches and other island specialties. Ono Hawaiian uses the freshest ingredients, prepared from scratch daily in each restaurant and grilled fresh to order. With locations in California and Arizona, Ono Hawaiian BBQ aims to combine the culture and “Aloha” spirit of Hawaii into their restaurants to bring a taste of the islands with exceptional service in an inviting atmosphere. Follow Ono Hawaiian BBQ on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . For more information, visit: https://www.onohawaiianbbq.com .

