The Hawaiian Restaurant opens its doors for take out and delivery service only at their new location in Delano, CA

( RestaurantNews.com )

WHAT:

Ono Hawaiian BBQ gears up to open its first location in Delano, California this weekend. Ono is excited to continue spreading the “Aloha” spirit across Kern County. On Saturday November 21, 2020, the restaurant will open its doors offering take-out and delivery service only.

Ono will be celebrating by hosting $50 gift card giveaways on their social media platforms and providing special coupons/vouchers for customers that come on opening day.

This location will be Ono Hawaiian’s 96th location overall, with 4 new locations set to open across California and Arizona this year.

WHEN:

Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11am

Sun – Thur: 11am – 9pm

Fri – Sat: 11am – 9:30pm

WHERE:

520 Woollomes Ave., Suite #102-103

Delano, CA 93215

About Ono Hawaiian BBQ

Founded in 2002, Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a family-owned fast casual restaurant known for its authentic Hawaiian Plate Lunches and other island specialties. Ono Hawaiian uses the freshest ingredients, prepared from scratch daily in each restaurant and grilled fresh to order. With locations in California and Arizona, Ono Hawaiian BBQ aims to combine the culture and “Aloha” spirit of Hawaii into their restaurants to bring a taste of the islands with exceptional service in an inviting atmosphere. Follow Ono Hawaiian BBQ on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . For more information, visit: https://www.onohawaiianbbq.com .

Contact:

Jessica Bass

Blaze PR

310-395-5050

jbass@blazepr.com

The post Ono Hawaiian BBQ Celebrates Newest Opening in Delano, CA first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.