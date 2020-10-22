The Hawaiian Restaurant opens its doors for take out service only with added safety precautions at their newest location in Santa Ana, CA

( RestaurantNews.com )

WHAT:

Ono Hawaiian BBQ gears up to open the restaurant’s fifth location in the Orange County area. Ono is excited to continue spreading the “Aloha” spirit across Santa Ana this fall. On Monday October 26, 2020, the restaurant will open its doors offering take-out service only. Ono Hawaiian BBQ will continue to practice regulated safety precautions while taking orders and preparing food.

Ono will be celebrating by hosting $50 gift card giveaways on their social media platforms and providing special coupons/vouchers for customers that come on opening day.

This location will be Ono Hawaiian’s 96th location overall, with 5 new locations set to open across California and Arizona this year.

WHEN:

Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11am

Hours:

Sun-Thurs: 11am – 9pm; Fri – Sat 11am – 9:30pm

WHERE:

2130 S. Bristol St. Suite A

Santa Ana, CA 92704

WHO:

About Ono Hawaiian BBQ

Founded in 2002, Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a family-owned fast casual restaurant known for its authentic Hawaiian Plate Lunches and other island specialties. Ono Hawaiian uses the freshest ingredients, prepared from scratch daily in each restaurant and grilled fresh to order. With locations in California and Arizona, Ono Hawaiian BBQ aims to combine the culture and “Aloha” spirit of Hawaii into their restaurants to bring a taste of the islands with exceptional service in an inviting atmosphere. Follow Ono Hawaiian BBQ on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . For more information, visit: https://www.onohawaiianbbq.com .

Contact:

Jessica Bass

Blaze PR

310-395-5050

jbass@blazepr.com

The post Ono Hawaiian BBQ Celebrates New Restaurant Opening in Santa Ana, CA first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.