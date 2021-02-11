Ono Hawaiian BBQ Celebrates its First Opening of 2021 in Monterey Park, CA

The Hawaiian Restaurant opens its doors for take out and drive thru service at their newest location in the Monterey Park Marketplace

WHAT: On Thursday, February 18, 2021, Ono Hawaiian BBQ is set to open its newest ground-up location in Monterey Park, California. The restaurant will offer take-out and drive thru service only. Additionally, Ono will be celebrating by hosting $50 gift card giveaways on their social media platforms and providing special coupons/vouchers for customers that come on opening day. Ono is excited to continue spreading the “Aloha” spirit across Monterey Park with the second location in the area.

The newly built, freestanding drive thru location is located right off of the 60 freeway at the popular Monterey Park Marketplace and will feature a hand painted mural by Ono’s own Senior Creative Designer, Susanna Negrete. This year, the chain will be creating more ground up builds with drive thrus to accommodate for customer’s desire for convenience.

This location will be Ono Hawaiian’s 97th location overall, with 12 new locations set to open across California and Arizona this year.

WHEN:

Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 11am

Hours: Everyday: 11am – 10pm

WHERE:

4700 Market Place Dr

Monterey Park, CA 91755

WHO: About Ono Hawaiian BBQ

Founded in 2002, Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a family-owned fast casual restaurant known for its authentic Hawaiian Plate Lunches and other island specialties. Ono Hawaiian uses the freshest ingredients, prepared from scratch daily in each restaurant and grilled fresh to order. With locations in California and Arizona, Ono Hawaiian BBQ aims to combine the culture and “Aloha” spirit of Hawaii into their restaurants to bring a taste of the islands with exceptional service in an inviting atmosphere. Follow Ono Hawaiian BBQ on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . For more information, visit: https://www.onohawaiianbbq.com .

