Online Restaurant Supplies Increases Inventory and Reliability with New Partner – Parts Town

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Online Restaurant Supplies (ORS), a subsidiary of Stanford Sonoma, will now offer access to genuine Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) parts and expertise through Parts Town – the largest inventory of OEM in the industry.

Through the new Parts Town partnership, ORS will offer parts that work to exact manufacturer specs, leading to safety, reliability, efficiency and warranty protection. Additionally, in the rare event of a parts issue, customers can contact ORS and speak to an equipment consultant to discuss issues or replacements. As a result of this collaboration, ORS representatives can provide a comprehensive list of any parts for its equipment and offer discounted pricing for them.

“We are very excited to join forces with Online Restaurant Supplies and provide our OEM products and extensive experience,” said Amanda Martin, business development specialist at Parts Town. “This partnership will allow us to expand our reach in the commercial kitchen and restaurant equipment industry and better deliver real, top-of-the-line OEM parts to our consumers.”

Both Parts Town and ORS are SEFA dealers equipped to handle any job and meet stringent standards of excellence. The SEFA network provides buying power that gives the network the ability to be competitive in pricing.

“Teaming up with Parts Town will take our unbeatable prices and services to the next level,” said President of Stanford Sonoma Trinity Hall. “With the expertise and inventory provided by Parts Town, we will offer unmatched durability and flexibility with our products and consultations. We look forward to elevating our high-quality equipment lineup with top-notch knowledge and assistance.”

Online Restaurant Supplies simplifies the online shopping and ordering process by providing extensive custom equipment for any commercial kitchen and restaurant need. This streamlines the customer’s experience and improves their restaurant’s efficiency. Online Restaurant Supplies is committed to quality customer service and offers fast quotes and support on all equipment. The company’s product lineup and services include refrigeration equipment, ice machines, fryers, induction cooking, holding cabinets, warewashing, tables and sinks, and storage and transport.

About Online Restaurant Supplies

Online Restaurant Supplies by Stanford Sonoma is an approved SEFA dealer offering a wide range of commercial kitchen and restaurant supplies. As an industry leader, Online Restaurant Supplies offers expert-level customer service and project management for all orders, from planning to final delivery. Partnered with Stanford Sonoma’s custom stainless-steel fabrication and design services, the two brands provide the flexibility and ease of working with one corporate resource for all restaurant supply needs. To learn more, visit onlinerestaurantsupplies.com .

About Parts Town

Parts Town is the leading global distributor of genuine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) foodservice equipment parts. When there’s a hiccup in any kitchen, Parts Town is ready to jump in and help with the most in-stock parts on the planet, innovative technology, and an unmatched customer experience. Customized solutions benefit service companies and other customer segments.

Our 360-degree imaging technology, PartSPIN®, valuable interactive technical diagrams, convenient Smart Manuals, and the industry’s leading mobile app allow customers to easily and conveniently find and view equipment manuals and parts in the field, where that info is needed most. These innovations, paired with same day shipping and extended hours of operation, ensure the correct part is ordered and delivered every time.

Partnering with the leading manufacturers in the foodservice industry, Parts Town improves the supply chain, increases sales of genuine OEM parts, and keeps every customer’s business running like clockwork. For more information, http://www.PartsTown.com .

Contact:

Blake Heckel

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bheckel@championmgt.com

