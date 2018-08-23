One Week, Two States: Shuckin’ Shack Continues Calculated Expansion

Wilmington, NC (RestaurantNews.com) For those unfamiliar with the no frills, laid back seafood shack out of Carolina Beach, NC, you won’t be in the dark for too much longer. Last week, the corporate office of Shuckin’ Shack Franchising, LLC announced two new states as part of their 2019 growth plan: Virginia and Florida.

Already a regional powerhouse with a cult- like following across the Carolinas, Maryland, and soon to be Georgia, the fresh seafood franchise will open its first Florida stores in Spring Hill, Lake City, and Ocala. Additionally, Shuckin’ Shack has signed a partnership with a Virginia franchisee with plans to expand into the Roanoke and Blacksburg markets.

“Last week was a great week for us,” says VP of Franchise Development, Mario Piccinin, “we are very excited to move into Virginia and Florida with franchisees who bring a world of experience to the table.” After recently announcing their opening of Midwest expansion, as well as their impressive lineup of coming soon locations, Shuckin’ Shack’s future in the national restaurant scene is starting to take shape. “We’re here to stay. It’s that simple,” says CEO Jonathan Weathington. “I’ve said it time and time again – with the right partners and a focus on approaching specific markets, we’re going to bring the coast to folks’ doorsteps – that isn’t going to change,” continues Weathington.

With the full-service restaurant industry experiencing another flat or down year and quick service taking center stage, Shuckin’ Shack also bucks another trend by growing year on year. The chain reports that they’re on track for more than a five percent comp sales growth by year’s end. “It’s a recipe for success: great food and drinks paired with excellent service. Who doesn’t want that?” asks Weathington. For more information about Shuckin’ Shack, you can watch a presentation about the brand, visit their website, or contact Mario Piccinin at mariop@theshuckinshack.com.

