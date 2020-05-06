One-pot chicken dish makes entertaining easier

New York Times food columnist Alison Roman says she has always been allergic to the word "entertaining." To her, it implies an anxiety-producing performance.

"But having people over? Well, that's just making dinner, but, you know, with more people," she writes in her new cookbook, "Nothing Fancy." Her mission is to offer low-stress, high-impact recipes, along with ideas to make cooking for a crowd easier.

In the book, she shares these three life lessons about "having people over":

1. Ask for help. Having guests participate "is a small but significant way to ease the load."

2. Pick your battles. "Serving foods that all need to be hot at the same time should not be one of them."

3. Never apologize. "Embrace the quirky imperfections that make dinner at your house special."

Roman says this one-pot chicken main dish is a treasure. "It's sweet and tangy and a little spicy and just downright special."

ONE-POT CHICKEN WITH DATES AND CARAMELIZED LEMON

Serves 4 to 6

3 1/2- to 4-pound chicken, or 3 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs or legs

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 lemon, cut into thick slices crosswise, seeds removed

2 shallots, halved lengthwise

4 to 6 medjool dates (3 ounces), pitted

4 sprigs fresh thyme or oregano, plus more for serving

1 cup water

2 teaspoons ground Urfa chile, or 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Flaky sea salt

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Season the chicken all over with salt and pepper. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large (at least 8-quart) Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Place the chicken in the pot breast side up, and using tongs or your hands (be careful!), press lightly to make sure the skin comes into even contact with the pot bottom. This is your chance to brown the legs and render that excess fat! It's rarely offered in whole-chicken recipes, so take advantage. (If using parts, just sear the chicken skin side down.)

Cook, without moving, until the chicken is nice and browned, 5 to 8 minutes. Seriously, no peeking! Nothing exciting will happen before 5 minutes, I promise you.

Add the lemon slices and shallot, maneuvering the chicken however you need so that the slices come into contact with the bottom of the pot. Let everything sizzle in the chicken fat until lightly caramelized, about 2 minutes.

Add the dates, thyme and water. Sprinkle the top of the chicken with the Urfa chile and place the lid on. Put the Dutch oven in the oven and roast until the dates are plump, the lemon is jammy, and the chicken is almost but not totally cooked through, 20 to 25 minutes (it will look mostly cooked through and a little anemic from getting covered with the lid).

Remove the lid and drizzle the chicken with the remaining 2 tablespoons oil and continue to cook until the liquid has reduced by half and the top of the chicken is an illustrious, glistening golden-brown, another 20 to 30 minutes (depending on if you're using parts or whole bird).

Let the chicken rest in the Dutch oven for 10 minutes, then transfer to a cutting board and carve. Serve along with the shallot, lemons and dates, with some more thyme and flaky sea salt sprinkled over.

Do ahead: This chicken can be made a few hours ahead, then kept in the Dutch oven at room temperature. If you wish to reheat it before serving, pop it back into the oven without a lid for 10 to 15 minutes or so.

Reprinted from "Nothing Fancy" by Alison Roman. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.

