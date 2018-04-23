The One, The Only: Bojangles’ Cajun Filet Biscuit

Bojangles’ beloved classic now available 2-for-$5 at participating locations

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) In 1986, shoulder pads were in, gas was under 90 cents a gallon, and Bojangles’ (NASDAQ: BOJA) served the very first one-of-a-kind Cajun Filet Biscuit®, which we’re pretty sure our customers thought was like, totally radical, dude.

While most fads and phrases from the 1980s have faded away, passionate Bojangles’ fans and new biscuit lovers alike continue to crave that bold, flavorful combination for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Our unique, Cajun-spiced chicken breast filet is served between a Bojangles’ signature made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuit. Nobody out there makes it like us, and starting today, you can get two of these amazingly delicious biscuits for just $5 at participating locations.

“We are proud of all our menu items, but the Cajun Filet Biscuit defines what the Bojangles’ brand is all about,” said Randy Poindexter, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Bojangles’. “We’re about bringing our loyal customers flavorful, Cajun-inspired chicken and hot, fresh buttermilk biscuits. Grab a friend or family member, head to Bojangles’ and savor this incredible 2-for-$5 offer on the one, the only Cajun Filet Biscuit today.”

Did you know that it could pay to eat Cajun Filet Biscuits? Beginning today, share your most creative beauty shot of your next Cajun Filet Biscuit on Instagram, tagging #CajunFiletContest. Five photos will be selected as finalists. If your photo gets the most votes, you’ll win $1,000. Additionally, beginning this week through June 7, three random entries into our Cajun Filet Contest will win a $25 Bojangles’ gift card every week. Learn more on http://CajunFiletContest.com.

All prices mentioned do not include applicable taxes. Remember, pricing and participation in this promotion may vary by location.

About Bojangles’, Inc.

Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles’® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. At December 31, 2017, Bojangles’ had 764 system-wide restaurants, of which 325 were company-operated and 439 were franchised restaurants, primarily located in the Southeastern United States. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of known and unknown risks, assumptions, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. We undertake no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise than as required under the federal securities laws.

Media Contact:

Cliff Cermak

PR & Media Relations

704-519-2126

ccermak@bojangles.com