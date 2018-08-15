One More Reason to #stayinschool! Chipotle Brings Back BOGO for Back to School This Saturday

Chipotle offering BOGO for students nationwide this Saturday, August 18

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering a special, one day, buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offer for students nationwide on Saturday, August 18 to celebrate back-to-school season. As part of the BOGO, students of all ages can receive a free burrito, burrito bowl, salad, order of tacos or a kids meal with the purchase of an entrée of equal or greater value.

The BOGO may be redeemed via a digital order (online or in-app) and in-restaurant. While students do not need to show school ID for in-store orders, customers must request the BOGO deal at the register. Online customers can enter the code STUDENT to redeem their BOGO when placing an order for two or more qualifying menu items.

“Back-to-school season is an exciting time for students of all ages,” said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle. “No matter the time of year, we’re committed to providing students – and all of our customers – real ingredients, real cooking and real flavor, and we hope this BOGO will only add to students’ back-to-school enthusiasm.”

The BOGO is valid for all students in-restaurant and via digital orders. There is a limit of one free entrée item per eligible student and one free entrée per order. Redemption requires the purchase of a qualifying entrée item of equal or greater value and is subject to availability. This offer may not be combined with other offers, discounts or coupons and is available in the United States only. For more information, visit Chipotle.com/student-BOGO.

