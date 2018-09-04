One long table for one big meal in Williamsburg

Chef David Everett, who operates several popular restaurants in the Williamsburg area, will take dinner outside Friday night for his eighth annual farm-to-table dinner.

It’s a spectacular affair, with a 450-foot table stretching along Merchants Square in Colonial Williamsburg — white tablecloths beneath strings of soft lights. Perfect for dinner under the stars, and the preliminary weather report looks clear as well.

The meal includes fare from several of Everett’s restaurants — The Trellis, Blue Talon Bistro, DoG Street Pub and Culture Cafe — with wines chosen specifically for the event. As the name suggests, the spread is largely made from ingredients grown and raised locally.

The event begins with a reception at 6:30 p.m. Friday, also featuring local foods and drinks. The meal goes from 7:30-9:30 and no one leaves hungry.

Tickets are $125 and are available online at eventbrite.com. The event seats about 400 guests and it is approaching sellout status. For information, call 757-229-8610.

Bay Day

The New Kent Winery will host a Celebrate the Bay event that will feature iconic local foods available for purchase from Winter Haven Oysters, VA Blue Crab Company and Crab Daddy’s, as well as from Caryton Burgers and Fries.

Naturally, the event will also feature wine and beer, as well as live music from the local blues band Paul Urban and Friends.

The $2 admission fee goes to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. For information, call 804-932 -8240 or go online to newkentwinery.com.

Hampton crabs

The Crabtown Seafood Festival will be held 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in and around Mill Point Park and Carousel Park in downtown Hampton.

The event features seafood vendors, activities and lots of educational exhibits about the Chesapeake Bay and the role it has traditionally played in our region’s economy and identity.

For details, visit hampton.gov/crabtown.

Seafood

Bonefish Grill is offering a special throughout the month of September — a four-course meal for two for $49.

The dinner starts with the bang bang shrimp appetizer and two salads (house or Caesar). The meal includes four seafood selections (salmon, cobia, shrimp and scallop skewer, and a local catch) and three sides (potatoes au gratin, brussel sprouts and a seasonal vegetable). Drinks and desserts are not included in the price of the meal.

Bonefish Grill has locations in Newport News (340 Oyster Point Road), Williamsburg (5212 Monticello Ave.) and Virginia Beach (3333 Virginia Beach Blvd.).

Holtzclaw can be reached by phone at 757-928-6479 or on Twitter @mikeholtzclaw.