One Off Hospitality alums set to open Pacific Standard Time on April 30

Pacific Standard Time, the long-awaited restaurant by Erling Wu-Bower (opening chef of Nico Osteria) and Joshua Tilden (former director of strategic operations at One Off Hospitality), will open in River North on April 30.

Reservations are being accepted at pstchicago.com.

The restaurant (141 W. Erie St.) is a joint venture between Underscore Hospitality (Wu-Bower and Tilden) and One Off Hospitality (Terry Alexander, Donnie Madia Gianfrancisco, Paul Kahan).

Pacific Standard Time will feature twin hearth ovens, which will produce the bulk of the menu items and, Wu-Bower says, a good part of the restaurant’s vibe.

“I want the hearths to influence the service,” he said. “I want the feeling of sitting around the fire; I want to call out an informal, outdoorsy feeling, even in the middle of the bustling city.”

Though the menu will include a couple of steaks, roasted chicken and roasted duck, Wu-Bower saves most of his enthusiasm for the vegetable-forward dishes.

“Vegetables are just as tasty,” he said, “and, if anything, are raised with more care.”

So look for carrots with red zhug (a spicy Middle Eastern condiment), pumpkin seeds and tahini-onion puree, roasted beets with pistachio dukkah and creme fraiche, and burrata with walnut vinaigrette and English peas. Pitas out of the oven will come with green-chickpea hummus, ahi ceviche and chile vinaigrette or marinated eggplant with robiolina cheese. The pasta station will produce dishes such as ricotta gnocchi with green-garlic broth and spinach.

Wu-Bower will be joined in the kitchen by executive sous chef Ben Truesdell, and pastry chef Natalie Saben, who held the same position at Grace.

“I’m really excited about the design,” Wu-Bower said. “Huge windows, super light and very airy. Very 1950s LA.”

It all goes on view April 30.

