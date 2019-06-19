One Giant Leap for Doughnut-Kind!

KRISPY KREME® Takes Doughnut Innovation to New Heights with Launch of the Original Filled Doughnut

Try one for FREE June 22!

Winston-Salem, NC (RestaurantNews.com) It’s round. It’s glazed. And for the first time in the U.S., it’s FILLED! Introducing a doughnut innovation fans could have only imagined until now – Krispy Kreme’s NEW Original Filled Doughnut.

Delivering a new taste experience for the doughnut-verse, Krispy Kreme’s Original Filled is a whole new interpretation of the brand’s iconic Original Glazed® doughnut. Featuring Krispy Kreme’s classic Original Glazed® doughnut, the new product is initially offered with a choice of two fillings: Classic Kreme and Chocolate Kreme , providing the perfect bite every time.

“Krispy Kreme was at the launch of Apollo 11, serving fresh doughnuts to Americans witnessing liftoff of this monumental mission. As America prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, we want to give our fans a new taste experience that is out of this world. We choose to fill our Original Glazed® doughnuts, not because it is easy, but because it is hard (no disrespect intended, JFK). Actually… it’s not hard, it’s melt-in-your-mouth delicious,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation.

Fans can experience the launch of the Original Filled Doughnut for FREE on June 22 (one free doughnut per guest) as Krispy Kreme’s reward to America for meeting the brand’s National Doughnut Day challenge of giving away 1 million free doughnuts. For more information on the Original Filled doughnuts, visit www.krispykreme.com/original-filled.

Be a part of doughnut history and share your favorite Original Filled Doughnut experience on social, using the hashtag #krispykreme and tagging @krispykreme.

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation is a global retailer of premium-quality sweet treats, including its signature Original Glazed® doughnut. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., the company has offered the highest-quality doughnuts and great-tasting coffee since it was founded in 1937. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is proud of its Fundraising program, which for decades has helped non-profit organizations raise millions of dollars in needed funds. Krispy Kreme doughnuts can be found in approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S. The Company has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 33 countries.

