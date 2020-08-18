One father of Stoneman Douglas victim speaking at Democratic convention. Another will speak at Republican convention.

August 18, 2020 | 11:12amFrom www.sun-sentinel.com
Anthony Man / South Florida Sun Sentinel
Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, will have a speaking role at the Republican National Convention next week, where President Donald Trump will be nominated for a second term. Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime also died, will speak during the roll call that culminates with former vice president Joe Biden formally receiving his party’s presidential nomination.