One Eleven Food Hall opens in Pullman, making it first food hall south of Chinatown

One Eleven Food Hall, the southernmost food hall from the city’s recent rush on such spaces, quietly opened for business Monday in Pullman.

A rep for One Eleven called it a “soft opening,” leading to a more “official” grand opening May 16.

The food hall will operate on a comparatively smaller scale, with four vendors occupying its spaces. The roster includes Laine’s Bake Shop (pastries and coffee), Majani Restaurant (vegan dining) and Exquisite Catering (dining for breakfast, lunch and dinner). The last space will serve as a rotating pop-up.

That small-scale, localized approach was intentional, as James Gray — CEO of local consulting company Calibrate Coaching — told the Tribune in October. Calibrate operates and manages One Eleven, which Gray said was conceived to be a “restaurant incubator” as much as a food hall.

“We want to support them in being very successful, and then we want to see them go,” Gray said at the time. “We want to see them open their first stand-alone restaurant or their second and be able to do that because we provided the support along the way.”

The launch of One Eleven is a highlight of a larger neighborhood revitalization effort in Pullman. The food hall is a project of Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives, the same organization that developed real estate sites for the Pullman Community Center, Pullman Artspace Lofts and Gotham Greens in Pullman, as well as the Whole Foods in Englewood and Mariano’s in Bronzeville.

“The One Eleven Food Hall is the latest milestone in the jobs, education and retail renaissance we are experiencing in the historic Pullman neighborhood,” wrote 9th Ward Ald. Anthony Beale in a statement to Tribune. “By investing in our neighborhoods, Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives, the city of Chicago and others are creating opportunities that are making Pullman a destination where more people are wanting to go to live, work and visit.”

One Eleven is part of CNI’s 111th Street Gateway Retail project, adjacent to the neighborhood’s National Monument site. The food hall’s rep said the plan is to eventually launch cooking classes, pop-up shops and private rentals in the facility.

The grand opening begins at noon May 16. But for the “hungry now” crowd, the chefs at One Eleven are cooking.

720-712 E. 111th St., 312-307-7994, oneelevenfoodhall.com

