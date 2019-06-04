One Eleven Food Hall guide: What to eat at the new dining collective in Pullman

One Eleven Food Hall celebrated its grand opening just over two weeks ago in the historic Pullman neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago, yet the dining collective feels decidedly futuristic.

Three Black-chef-owned businesses offer breakfast, lunch and dinner daily with counter service and communal seating at rustic industrial wood-topped tables.

You might feel like you’ve landed in a far-flung economic development zone in Europe or Asia: The hall is located in a new strip mall space with a Potbelly Sandwich Shop a couple of doors down, across the street from a U.S. Bank tower on one side, the Calumet district Chicago Police Department station on the other, and across a field from a Whole Foods Market.

What the entrepreneurial food space lacks in number of vendors and square footage, it makes up for in clear community support. Even on a recent stormy weekday afternoon, every stall saw a steady stream of hungry and ultimately happy customers. Originally, there were plans for a fourth pop-up vendor space but I can’t see where that would go.

Here’s what you should eat when you visit One Eleven Food Hall.

Exquisite To Go





Chef Tiffany Williams first opened Exquisite Catering & Events in 2017 after cooking for Beyoncé, Chance the Rapper and other celebrities, but perhaps most importantly, for her three kids as a single mom.

Williams makes what she calls The Dopest Mac & Cheese! ($5.99) with trottole pasta, an unusual corkscrew shape, topped by bacon ($1.59), chicken tinga ($2.50) or braised brisket ($3.99). She also stuffs the tinga, a saucy Mexican chicken and chipotle dish, into a sandwich ($6.99) with refried beans and Cotija cheese. The grilled cheese ($4.99) offers a relatively low-priced option given the organic aged white cheddar and American cheeses melting within slices of ciabatta bread.

While ambitious and generous, these items may need more time to for the caterer to settle into the space. The service, however, was indeed exquisite, with attention to detail and unexpected table delivery.

’Laine’s Bake Shop





You may have tasted cookies by pastry chef Rachel Bernier-Green who bakes them for dozens of Whole Foods stores across the Midwest. Bernier-Green also makes striking red velvet cheesecake brownies ($3.50) for a dozen or so Starbucks in the Chicago area.

I wondered what it would take to turn her vanilla-flecked banana pudding cup ($5) into a full blown Atomic Cake, since her recipe for the South Side specialty inspired ours. Until then, get the bread pudding ($6.50), with or without apples and raisins. Served warm to soften the beautiful bittersweet pool of caramel sauce, next time I might need to bring my own ice cream or take another one home.

The bakeshop also offers coffee, tea, savory breakfast sandwiches and changing sweets. Do note they close earlier at 4 p.m.

Majani





Tsadakeeyah and Nasya Emmanuel, the husband and wife chef-owners of the restaurant by the same name in the South Shore neighborhood, command the back wall of the small food hall. Their menu happens to be all vegan and entirely delicious.

The fan favorite BBQ cauliflower ($7.50) made the move in all its sticky glory. I predict the whole fried okra ($6.50) in a cornmeal crunchy cloak may rival the white brassica florets and possibly even chicken wings next.

The dish I looked forward to eating again the most out of everything I tasted at One Eleven was, hands down, the oyster mushroom tacos ($9.50 for two). Heaped high with guacamole, salsa and garlic sauce, the golden tempura-fried mushroom nuggets somehow held their crisp shells intact. No alcohol is available on the premises but the ginger lemonade ($4) made with juiced fresh ginger root packs a powerful punch.

One Eleven Food Hall, 756 E. 111th St., oneelevenfoodhall.com

