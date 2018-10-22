One Eleven Food Hall and restaurant incubator aims to enrich food scene in Pullman

Rachel Bernier-Green remembers driving through Pullman on her way to church with her family and seeing the desolate community. Not many people lived there, and food options were scarce.

She’s hoping to help change that. Her bakery, Laine’s Bake Shop, is one of the restaurants planned for One Eleven Food Hall (720-712 E. 111th St.), slated to open early next year. Ideally, the project will bring diverse dining options to the Far South Side as part of the ongoing transformation in Pullman.

“The entire reason why we exist is to connect people through authentic good food and catalyze revitalization in urban communities on the South Side of Chicago,” Bernier-Green said. “To do that in the neighborhood where that all started for me carries a lot of significance.”

There are four spaces planned for the food hall: Laine’s Bake Shop will make pastries and coffee, catering especially to the needs of the morning crowd; Majani Restaurant will serve vegan food; and Exquisite Catering, which has catered events for celebrities like Beyonce and Chance the Rapper, will make all kinds of breakfast, lunch and dinner foods. The last space will house a rotating pop-up.

The creators of One Eleven Food Hall want to make it clear that the new food hall is actually more of a restaurant incubator. James Gray, CEO of Calibrate Coaching, which is managing and operating One Eleven, said he hopes each of the three restaurants will use the food hall as a launching point to one day open a stand-alone location, hopefully in Pullman.

“We want to support them in being very successful, and then we want to see them go,” Gray said. “We want to see them open their first stand-alone restaurant or their second and be able to do that because we provided the support along the way.”

Gray said the cost of a general contractor, architect, designer and other upfront costs can keep an independent company from getting started, but with the food hall and incubator, all the restaurants have to do is bring in their own equipment, labor and the cost of food. In addition, the restaurants will receive business coaching and other kinds of support through his consulting company.

The project is part of Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives, a nonprofit community and economic development organization that has been spearheading revitalization efforts in Pullman, generating more than $300 million in investment for new residential and commercial developments. One Eleven Food Hall is part of the 111th Street Gateway Retail Center, near the National Historic Monument Site.

“It can’t just be one thing,” said Ciere Boatright, vice president of real estate and inclusion at Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives. “Most neighborhoods have an abundance of bakeries and coffee shops and sit-down restaurants, and unfortunately, Pullman lacks those things.”

The food hall will not only provide food options, but support small businesses and encourage more to come to Pullman after seeing their success, Boatright said.

“We have a lot of really exciting ideas on how we’re going to be working together and supporting each other and collaborating, so it’ll be really exciting once we have it open,” Bernier-Green said.

720-712 E. 111th St., 312-307-7994, oneelevenfoodhall.com

