GEORGE CALIN
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

One dead, two injured, in Wolcott head-on crash, police say

December 2, 2020
From www.courant.com
By
Christine Dempsey
GEORGE CALIN

One person is dead and two are injured after a head-on crash in Wolcott early Wednesday, police say.