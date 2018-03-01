One business closes, another one to open at Easton Public Market

One business has closed while another is on its way at Easton Public Market.

First, seafood spot 3rd & Ferry Fresh Fish closed Feb. 25 near the market's entrance, according to owner Mike Pichetto.

"We have decided that retail is not our forte and have chosen to stick with and concentrate on food service," Pichetto wrote on the business' Facebook page. "We have purchased and are operating Full of Crepe at the market."

Pichetto also continues to operate downtown Easton's four-year-old restaurant 3rd & Ferry Fish Market with his wife, Rebecca.

A new tenant for the public market's vacant corner spot has not yet been announced.

"While we're certainly sad to see 3rd & Ferry depart, we know this is a great opportunity for the Pichettos, and we wish them well," market district director Megan McBride said in a statement. "We're hoping to provide a seafood option for our customers at the market and we're focused on maintaining our balance between grocery and ready-to-eat items. We expect to make an announcement soon on what that corner will hold."

Second, Eight Oaks Craft Distillers plans to open a tasting room next to Mister Lee's Noodles sometime next week "if the construction goes as planned," owner Chad Butters said.

The "farm to bottle craft distillery" uses grains grown within six miles of its New Tripoli production facility and tasting room, which debuted in January 2016. Products include vodka, rum, gin, applejack, rye whiskey and more.

It also has locations at the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market, Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market and seasonal area farmers markets.

Eight Oaks will join Mercantile Outpost as a new permanent tenant at the public market.

An offshoot of Mercantile Home at 140 Northampton St. in Easton, the outpost started as a temporary pop-up shop in December.

"Focusing on kitchen, dining, garden, and pantry, we will create and curate a playful selection of items and activities including cooking tools, tabletop accessories, fresh-cut flowers sold by the stem, and fun food projects to name just a few!" a Feb. 4 post on the business' Facebook page reads.

Artists and husbands Ken Jones Jr. and Ron Morris opened Mercantile Home in 2008, creating their own line of handmade products, organizing community art projects and curating collections of art and crafts by local and national artists.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog