One of America’s Fastest Growing Companies – Again and Again and Again





Richmond, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Sedona Taphouse Restaurants , NAPA Kitchen and Wine , and parent company DJB Hospitality are proud to announce their inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies for the fourth year in a row.

DJB Hospitality’s growth accelerated during the pandemic. Sedona Taphouse restaurants are now found in 17 locations across eight states, and earlier this year, DJB Hospitality launched its new concept, NAPA Kitchen and Wine, in Midlothian, VA.

“COVID-19 was devastating for many in the food and beverage industry. We leaned heavily into local and giving back to our communities. As we turn the corner into what is hopefully the waning stages of the pandemic, our locations have provided a space to reconnect and return to some of our favorite things – a cold beer, a craft cocktail, and of course, a great meal,” said CEO & Founder Dennis Barbaro.

Sedona Taphouse’s charity initiatives include Dine Out for Charity (formerly “Steak Out for Charity”), which takes place every Monday at each Sedona Taphouse location. Dine-in patrons can purchase a Black Angus flat iron steak (or grilled chicken or salmon in select locations) at half off with a percentage of the proceeds donated to each location’s featured charity of the month. To date, Dine Out for Charity has donated over a million dollars to featured charities.

The exclusive T2T Lemon Basil Martini, sold at all DJB Hospitality locations, provides support for Tunnels to Towers Foundation. Founded in the aftermath of 9/11, the foundation honors America’s Heroes and First Responders. DJB Hospitality donates $1 per each drink sold to the Tunnels to Towers foundation. Over $40,000 has been donated since the program’s inception in 2021.

“Community is what keeps businesses like ours alive and thriving. Giving back to our communities has always been a cornerstone to our success and we look forward to expanding our reach as Sedona Taphouse grows, and with our new NAPA Kitchen and Wine concept.”

About Us

Over the past decade, thousands of diners have fallen in love with the Southwest-inspired brand’s craft beers, handcrafted cocktails, and made-from-scratch selections. Sedona Taphouse is a Southwest-inspired, full-service restaurant and taphouse. With a vibrant and sophisticated vibe, Sedona Taphouse has an award-winning happy hour that’s beloved by patrons of its 17 locations in eight states. The menu features hundreds of craft beers, handcrafted cocktails, and made-from-scratch selections, as well as an expansive list of gluten-free items. Sedona Taphouse continues to expand and is always looking for qualified franchisees .

