Omnivore Partners with Spreedly in Continued Push to Transform Restaurant Industry

Partnership with Universal API Developer Enables Easier Integrations for Secure Payments

Hayward, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Omnivore, the cloud-based universal API shrinking the gap between restaurants, developers and suppliers, is proud to announce the integration of its platform with Spreedly. The partnership will allow a wide variety of applications to securely save customer payment data, enabling easier and faster transactions during future purchases and adding a new layer of convenience and flexibility to the Omnivore platform.

Spreedly is a leader in simple security software designed to facilitate a better payment experience by creating new ways for merchants, platforms and payment providers to work together. Spreedly’s integration with Omnivore provides a solution that allows applications to process recurring transactions by referencing a universal token and passing it to Omnivore’s universal API. Through the partnership, an application developer now has infinite flexibility to handle payments in both card present and card not present scenarios.

“Omnivore’s new collaboration with Spreedly provides even stronger optionality and value to our customers,” said Omnivore CBO Mike Coppola. “App developers are now able to offer their clients flexible, secure and simple payments solutions at an enhanced level of service. Spreedly’s tokenization product powers card not present payment solutions that were previously unavailable to our restaurant customers.”

“We’re excited to partner with Omnivore to continue to advance possibilities in the payment space,” said Spreedly CEO Justin Benson. “Through this partnership, we enable merchants to securely transact on new platforms without losing their preferred payment provider.”

The new partnership broadens the scope of opportunity for innovators like Gather and TableUp, who already connect with Spreedly through their applications. The ease of operation offered by Spreedly allows restaurant operators to securely save card not present information and ensure faster transactions in the future. The Spreedly partnership continues Omnivore’s overarching goal to connect retailers’ POS systems with new technologies and to drive brand engagement with consumers across the entire restaurant and hospitality industry.

“The Omnivore API empowers restaurants to realize significant savings by connecting them with technology solutions many didn’t know were possible,” said Omnivore CEO Mike Wior. “Spreedly and Omnivore enabled side-by-side are changing the restaurant payment landscape. Restaurants can now seamlessly offer their customers a more secure card not present transaction than ever before.”

About Omnivore

Revolutionizing the worlds of hospitality and retail, Omnivore connects a retailer’s point-of-sale (POS) with new technologies, driving engagement through the full lifecycle of the consumer experience. Omnivore’s cloud-based platform enables a single integration through their API, seamlessly facilitating the connections to POS systems now and into the future. The platform helps restaurants discover apps for payment, reservations, delivery, loyalty, analytics and more to connect with millions of consumers around the world. Omnivore enables access to real-time, quality consumer level point of purchase intelligence. Located in the San Francisco Bay area, Omnivore is a privately held company. For more information, please visit omnivore.io.

About Spreedly



Spreedly concentrates on creating payments software combined with business flexibility for an optimal payment experience. Their world-class payments infrastructure helps customers minimize PCI compliance scope, while rapidly deploying payment solutions, based on evolving business needs. Spreedly’s products help businesses move faster by removing friction in payments. An established start-up, Spreedly is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. Visit Spreedly.com for more information.

