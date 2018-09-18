Omaha Ramen Lover’s Rejoice! JINYA Ramen Bar Announces Tuesday Grand Opening

Grand Opening – JINYA Ramen Bar Omaha Credit Stern PR

Metro’s Newest Japanese Eatery Serves Up Authentic Noodles, Tapas & YUM

Omaha, NE (RestaurantNews.com) After a splash three-week dry run, JINYA Ramen Bar at 7010 Dodge Street officially opened today following a brief mid-day ribbon-cutting.

“We’re ecstatic. Omaha’s diverse food scene and family-friendly atmosphere makes our city the perfect fit for an authentic ramen noodle shop,” said local owner Aaron Yang.

JINYA’s claim to fame is the palate-pleasing broth: Tonkotsu (pork), chicken, pork/chicken, or vegetable. Garlic lovers may ‘do the Cha Cha Cha’ Ramen, a funky pork/fish broth served as a chef special, time & again.

All stocks simmer for ten+ hours in FIJI Water, and burst with flavor. House-made noodles age for three days. Ramen may be customized with 20+ add-ons like wonton chicken, and beef Sukiyaki. There’s nothing instant about JINYA’s authentic ramen.

JINYA also serves beef, chicken, pork and poke (seafood) rice bowls, small plates like Takoyaki octopus’ balls, creamy shrimp tempura, and spicy tuna, salmon or pork mini tacos shelled in deep-fried wonton.

JINYA boasts a kid’s menu, vegetarian & Gluten-free dishes, daily happy hour from 3-5 p.m., specialty cocktails, house sake and Nebraska craft beers.

The 76-seat, 2800 square foot restaurant is Nebraska’s first for the Burbank, California-based franchise owned by La Brea Dining Group founder Tomonori Takahashi. The restauranteur opened JINYA Tokyo in 2000, and grew to six Japan noodle houses.

In 2010, Takahashi expanded to Studio City, California – triggering LA’s ramen craze, corporate officials say. Omaha’s independently-owned ramen bar is among 33 JINYA’s operating in U.S. and Canada.

Food critics praise the cuisine, including the late Jonathan Gold, a Pulitzer Prize-winner. Local diners rave too, and also enjoy the chic and cozy ambiance.

JINYA, 7010 Dodge Street #106, is open daily for lunch, dinner and happy hour. (Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.)

Ribbon-cutting attendees received free lunch ramen. JINYA’s owners donate dollars to the Omaha Food Bank of the Heartland.

