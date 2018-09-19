Olive Garden's mystery? An elaborate online scavenger hunt for pasta passes

Olive Garden’s mystery countdown clock was counting down to an elaborate online scavenger hunt with winners taking home a free annual unlimited pasta pass.

Olive Garden posted a countdown clock on its website this week and linked to it through social media. When it hit zero, or actually 12 minutes later, the company posted links to the scavenger hunt. The hunt is a mix of trivia, cryptology, crossword puzzles and riddles which all give hints to secret social media accounts.

Olive Garden hinted in advertising the announcement was “bigger than breadsticks” and even if that’s not true, it’s a clever piece of marketing around its unlimited pasta bowls promotion, which starts Sept. 24.

Olive Garden, which is based in Orlando, for the past five years has sold a limited-time pasta pass to a small number of internet buyers. The passes always sell out in minutes.

This year the restaurant chain offered an annual pass for $300 to 100 lucky people. It too was gone in moments.

But the company is giving the chance for 10 people to win the annual pass through the contest.

The only question left is how long will it take Olive Garden fans to solve the 10 puzzles and claim the prizes.

