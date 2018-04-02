Olive Garden adds 'giant' 12-ounce meatball to menu

Olive Garden has finally made a meatball so big you can’t wrap your mouth around it.

The Orlando-based Italian-style restaurant chain put a 12-ounce handmade meatball on the menu Monday on top of two cheese-stuffed manicotti. It’s a part of an eight-week Big Italian Favorites promotion and appeared on menus for lunch on Monday. It will be served all day.

“With this brand new promotion, we take some of our most classic items and give our guests even more flavor,” said an email statement from Darden Restaurants spokeswoman Jessica Dinon.

The promotion includes four dishes with either giant manicotti or stuffed fettuccine, which is essentially long ravioli strips stuffed with cheese and covered with alfredo sauce. The four dishes are a giant manicotti with meat sauce, giant meatball and four-cheese manicotti, stuffed fettuccine alfredo and stuffed fettuccine alfredo or shrimp.

Over-the-top menu items aren’t new at the 35-year-old restaurant chain. Last year it introduced spaghetti pies and made waves in 2014 with breadstick sandwiches, which are still a popular part of the menu. They are trying to keep up with increasingly ambitious menu items elsewhere, such as Red Lobster’s lobster and waffles dish introduced last week.

The dishes range in prices from $12.99 for the giant manicotti with meat sauce to $18.99 for the stuffed fettuccine alfredo with shrimp. The giant meatball dish is $17.99.

Olive Garden is a part of the Darden Restaurants stable of brands, which also includes LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Seasons 52, Yard House, Eddie V’s, Capital Grill and Bahama Breeze. It’s headquartered in Orlando and has about 1,000 employees at the corporate campus.

