Old Habits is serving Filipino-inspired food inside a cocktail bar

Instead of having a pop-up occupy the space at Ludlow Liquors, owners Jeff Donahue and Wade McElroy wanted a food concept that would symbiotically exist as its own entity within their Avondale bar.

The duo were impressed with Nick Jirasek, a friend who worked at Gaslight Coffee Roasters, which is down the block from one of their other ventures, Estereo. Donahue and McElroy said Jirasek’s creative approach and passion for being unique and experiential matched what they were searching for, so the idea of a pop-up was replaced by a restaurant concept with Jirasek at the helm. And thus, Old Habits was born.

“We talked about (Jirasek)’s Chicago upbringing and these nostalgic, tasty throwbacks, like fries dipped in malted vanilla ice cream when you dined at Wendy’s — that’s an old habit,” McElroy said. “It’s emoting something familiar that brings a warm smile to your face, and honestly, it’s a lot of fun.”

Old Habits is making “blue collar creative” food — updated takes on dishes Chicagoans are familiar with, like rib tips with sauces inspired by various Chicago neighborhoods, mostaccioli and a pot roast sandwich with house-made giardiniera, onion crisps and slaw.

But you’ll also find Filipino-inspired food like lumpia and a Filipino-style chicken leg. “My mom is Filipino, so I try to throw in a little bit of Filipino flair because it’s cool,” Jirasek said. “Obviously, it’s kind of a time when people are more accepting and understanding of Filipino food, like when you say ‘lumpia,’ they know what it means. I wanted to highlight these Filipino things all around the menu.”

Old Habits’ egg rolls come in three varieties: vegetarian, made with rice vermicelli, maitake mushroom and bok choy; a meat-filled Filipino-esque version, made with beef, pork, Spam and patis; and a “crab dragoon,” made with crabmeat, cream cheese and scallions (less egg roll and more rangoon). The spring menu will feature rice bowls (Filipino adobo made with pork shoulder; jerk chicken with American cheese; and a vegan kimchi bowl), plus backyard grill favorites like bratwurst and Italian beef, but with ramp sauerkraut and ramp giardiniera, respectively.

When it comes to drinks, Ludlow Liquors — designed after Chicago corner bars of yesteryear — serves them by the ounce. McElroy is particularly excited about people trying the Summit, a “whiskey martini” made with Suntory Toki, Lustau Fino sherry, Apologue persimmon liqueur and grapefruit hop bitters.

“It’s just bright and citrusy and aromatic and wholly satisfying, but kind of effortlessly light on the palate,” said McElroy.

While they’re still hoping to make the best whiskey sour in the city (made with Buffalo Trace bourbon, a sour blend, egg white and aromatic bitters), Donahue said they need to find a way to make sure all their “bartenders’ arms don’t fall off.”

The bar has been open a few weeks now, and with the promise of spring temps on the way, the garden patio, (complete with walk-up window) will be open by Memorial Day, if not sooner.

“We want Ludlow and Old Habits to be a place where people cultivate a big group of friends who became friends because they were regulars at this bar,” McElroy said.

2959 N. California Ave., 773-754-7492

gwong@chicagotribune.comTwitter @GraceWong630

The team behind Sportsman's Club to open a New York-inspired bar, plus other news »

Just Opened: Bar Biscay channels coastal Spain and France into neighborhood restaurant »

Kultura Festival returns with a focus on Midwestern Filipino talent »