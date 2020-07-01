Stephen M. Katz
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Old Dominion University plans to freeze tuition for next school year

July 1, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
Stephen M. Katz

For in-state undergraduates, it will be the second year without a tuition increase.