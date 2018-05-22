Old City Barbecue hosts inaugural Old City Jam Fest

After 10 months of business, Old City Barbecue, a nose-to-tail focused restaurant in Williamsburg, is ready to host its first large-scale event.

The restaurant opened in July 2017 with the hopes of bringing people together through sustainable, locally sourced ingredients and, eventually, community-focused events featuring its food. The plan comes to life this weekend with the inaugural Old City Jam Fest.

Old City Barbecue owner Vernon Geddy recruited his friends at the Virginia Beer Company and Copper Fox Distillery for the event.

“All three of the owners love music, love barbecue and we have a great relationship with our partners,” Geddy said. “We felt like this would be a great way to give back to our customers, the community and to have something fun to do on Memorial Day.”

The Old City Jam Fest will include select barbecue favorites from the restaurant, live music, games and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It will be held in the restaurant’s parking lot.

Virginia Beer Company will debut a brew specifically made for the event, High Gear IPA. VBC also plans to bring its Deadbolt, Saving Daylight and Wrenish Rye beers.

“Virginia Beer Company is doing the last run of their Deadbolt beer, which is one of their most popular. This is the last stop on the Deadbolt tour,” Geddy said.

Food will include smoked meats such as pork, chicken and brisket, as well as traditional southern sides and Old City Barbecue’s homemade sauces. Copper Fox Distillery plans to bring a mixture of whiskeys, cocktails and spirits, Geddy said.

“We just want for everybody to be able to showcase what they have,” Geddy said. “For someone who comes, we just want them to be able to experience the best of Copper Fox, the best of Virginia Beer and the best of Old City in a really fun environment.”

The outdoor event will offer music by Blind & Dirty, Congress and DJ Kudlz until 8:30 p.m. The party will continue inside the restaurant, where patrons can purchase drinks and snacks from a limited snack menu until midnight.

The Old City Jam Fest is 1:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday at Old City Barbecue, 700 York St. in Williamsburg. Admission is $15 and includes a $5 drink voucher. Non-drinking tickets are $5 and children 12 and younger are free. Additional food tickets will be available for $10 and extra drink tickets will be $5. It will be held rain or shine.

Well-behaved, leashed animals will be permitted at the discretion of the on-site staff. Parking will be available at the Quarterpath Rec Center. Info: eventbrite.com/e/old-city-jamfest-2018-tickets-45530874070 or call 757-378-5125.

Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival

This weekend marks the beginning of the annual Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival, which runs 11 a.m. to close Fridays-Sundays from May 25-July 1.

The festival returns with four new tasting kiosks featuring food and drinks from Brazil, Cuba, Japan and South Korea. Park guests will be able to taste sample-sized portions of food and drinks from around the world at 16 themed kiosks in the park. Countries include Spain, India, Italy, France, Germany and more. The festival tasting packages are an additional cost to park admission.

Busch Gardens is located at 1 Busch Gardens Blvd. in Williamsburg. Park tickets and festival tasting packages are available at buschgardens.com/williamsburg. Info: 757-229-4386.

Bacon Bash at VLM

The Rotary Club of Warwick at City Center hosts its fifth annual Bacon Bash 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday at the Virginia Living Museum, 524 J Clyde Morris Blvd. in Newport News. The event will benefit the Rotary Foundation, Virginia Living Museum, Girl Scouts of America, the Peninsula Foodbank, Boy Scouts of America, Polio Plus, Disaster Aid, Mayor's Book Club and Shelter Box.

Bacon Bash will include live entertainment from Good Shot Judy, a selection of bacon-themed dishes made by local restaurants and beverages. Tickets are $50. Info: baconbash.org.

Mead release

Silver Hand Meadery, 224 Monticello Ave., Suite C in Williamsburg, will release Raspberry Passion Mead at noon Friday. The mead is made with Virginia honey, raspberries and passion fruit, according to the Silver Hand Meadery website. Info: silverhandmeadery.com/mead-up or 757-378-2225.

Brewery news

Brass Cannon Brewing, 5476 Mooretown Road in Williamsburg, will release a limited-edition batch of Old Tillman's Ale for charity. The beer is an oatmeal stout made with honey and almonds. All proceeds from the sale of Old Tillman’s Ale will benefit nonprofit Saving Grace K9s, which provides free service dogs to veterans with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries.

