Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom Unveils Chicago Cheesesteak Rolls

Award-winning brand now offering new pizza roll, new sweet and smoky wings and more football channels just in time for football season

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is kicking off football season with an all-new roll to complement its extensive beer and cocktail selections.

Now through Sept. 25, the award-winning pizza brand is introducing a new way to eat, drink and win with its limited time offer – the Chicago Cheesesteak Roll. Fans can try this flavorful creation featuring Old Chicago’s signature dough rolled up with thinly sliced sirloin steak, onions, peppers, giardiniera, a drizzle of ranch and melted mozzarella. Wing lovers will also crave the new Sweet and Smoky Wings that are a perfect balance of heat and sweet with a unique Asian influence.

“Our Sicilian Pepperoni Rolls

and Buffalo Chicken Rolls have always been fan favorites, and this new Chicago Cheesesteak Roll offers a new twist we think everyone will love,” said Senior Vice President of Marketing for SPB Hospitality Lisa Lee. “And our new Sweet and Smoky Wings will be the MVP of football season. Old Chicago is a place where pizza, wings and beer are best friends, so we invite our guests to find their perfect, delicious duo while they cheer on their favorite teams.”

Along with the Chicago Cheesesteak Roll, the go-to destination for sports and pizza is also rolling out new football viewing options including Sunday Ticket, Redzone and Fantasy channels for NFL along with ESPN+ for college gameday.

To find a restaurant near you and to learn more, visit oldchicago.com . To order, visit order.oldchicago.com .

About Old Chicago

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is a restaurant specializing in a deep-rooted tradition of authentic pizzas, taproom fare and local and legendary craft beers. Founded in 1976, Old Chicago operates over 80 restaurants in 24 states. Voted “Best Franchise to Buy in 2019” by Franchise Times, Old Chicago is an award-winning, top loyalty brand in the U.S. Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour

, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from down the street to across the globe. Visit oldchicago.com to learn more and to find the restaurant nearest you. For information about franchise opportunities, visit ocfranchising.com .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of high-end restaurant brands including J. Alexander’s, Merus Grill, Redlands Grill and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill. SPB Hospitality is also one of the largest operators of craft brewery restaurants including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

