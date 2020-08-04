Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Sponsors Colorado Rockies with ‘Steal a Base, Steal a Beer’ Promotion

For every base the Colorado Rockies steal during the regular season, OC Rewards members will receive a free 10-ounce beer the next day

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) This MLB season, guests at Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom can root, root, root for the home team – the Colorado Rockies – to keep stealing bases with a complimentary brew in hand!

The award-winning pizza brand is showing support for its hometown team with the announcement of a sponsorship agreement with the Colorado Rockies to continue its annual “Steal a Base, Steal a Beer” promotion. For every base the Colorado Rockies steal during the regular MLB season, OC Rewards members can grab a free 10-ounce draft beer from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. the following day at any Old Chicago restaurant in Colorado or Cheyenne, Wyoming.

“We are thrilled to sponsor the Colorado Rockies for another season,” said Josh Kern, chief marketing officer for SPB Hospitality. “Last year, the Rockies stole 89 bases, and we handed out 46,376 ‘stolen beers.’ Fans loved celebrating each steal with us at Old Chicago. With our extensive beer lineup featuring more than 90 craft beers and a beer expert always on staff, Old Chicago is the perfect place to cheer on the Rockies this season.”

“Just because we can’t have fans in the stadium this season, doesn’t mean they can’t still cheer on the team at other fun spots,” said Walker Monfort, vice president of corporate partnerships for the Rockies. “With the Rockies season looking much different this year, our partnership with sponsors like Old Chicago bring some added energy to our games. We are excited for another season of partnering with an exceptional brand to continue our ‘Steal a Base, Steal a Beer’ promotion.”

Guests at Old Chicago can enjoy hand-tossed crust and freshly prepared ingredients honoring the influence of Italian tradition and American innovation. Old Chicago is the Craft Beer Authority with more than 100 local and legendary craft beers. A beer expert is always on staff to guide guests’ discovery through the World Beer Tour where guests can earn OC Bucks towards future food and beverage savings, a great way to enjoy their favorite slice or pint.

About Old Chicago

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is a restaurant specializing in authentic pizzas, taproom fare and local and legendary craft beers. Founded in 1976, Old Chicago operates almost 100 restaurants in 23 states. Old Chicago is an award-winning, top loyalty brand in the U.S., that was voted “Best Franchise to Buy in 2019” by Franchise Times. Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from down the street to across the globe. Visit oldchicago.com to learn more and to find the restaurant nearest you. For information about franchise opportunities, visit ocfranchising.com .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.