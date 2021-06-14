Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Rolls Out New Detroit-Style Pizza

Award-winning brand debuts five insanely delicious pies as part of new Insanity Pizza menu

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Old Chicago is proud to debut its newest, made-from-scratch pizza – Insanity Pizza – which is now available at most of its locations across the country.

Why insanity? It’s simple. Old Chicago’s new Detroit-style deep dish recipe is insanely delicious. The award-winning restaurant’s fluffy, made-from-scratch dough is topped with dollops of its signature sauce, loaded with toppings and smothered from edge to edge with Wisconsin brick cheese, resulting in crispy, buttery goodness with EVERY bite. Each square of the Insanity Pizza is an end-piece that’s cooked to perfection, resulting in a flawless bite no matter how you choose to eat it.

Guests can start going insane over these new Old Chicago creations starting June 14.

The Pepperoni – Covered in brick cheese, pizza sauce, and cup and char pepperoni.

– Covered in brick cheese, pizza sauce, and cup and char pepperoni. Farmer’s Daughter – Fresh mozzarella, blistered tomatoes, pesto sauce and brick cheese, finished with fresh baby arugula and a balsamic drizzle.

– Fresh mozzarella, blistered tomatoes, pesto sauce and brick cheese, finished with fresh baby arugula and a balsamic drizzle. Honky Tonk – Cheddar and brick cheese, pickled jalapeño, chili, tortilla strips, cilantro and drizzled with cilantro-lime ranch.

– Cheddar and brick cheese, pickled jalapeño, chili, tortilla strips, cilantro and drizzled with cilantro-lime ranch. Da Meatball Shroom – Big, juicy meatballs, brick cheese, Madeira sauce, mushrooms, caramelized onions and parsley.

– Big, juicy meatballs, brick cheese, Madeira sauce, mushrooms, caramelized onions and parsley. Buffalo Cluck – Buffalo sauce, brick cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, chicken, pickled red onions, green onions and a drizzle of ranch.

Not seeing your favorite toppings? No problem. Old Chicago is also offering a Craft-Your-Own Insanity Pizza! With more than thirty toppings to choose from, the possibilities are nearly endless.

“Detroit-style pizza is a perfect fit for Old Chicago and it’s delicious!” says Josh Kern, Chief Marketing Officer for SPB Hospitality. “Our culinary team expertly crafted Old Chicago’s very own buttery, crispy version where every slice is an end-piece and added it to our craveable pizza platform. We’re excited to launch our Insanity Pizzas, giving guests even more ways to enjoy the perfect balance of Old Chicago’s fresh ingredients layered on our scratch-made crust.”

Guests at Old Chicago can enjoy pizza made with scratch-made crust and freshly prepared ingredients honoring the influence of Italian tradition and American innovation. Old Chicago knows that pizza and beer are best friends, which is why each restaurant carries more than 110 local and legendary craft beers from down the street and around the globe. A beer expert is always on staff to guide guests’ to discover their new favorite pint through the World Beer Tour where they can earn OC Bucks towards future food and beverage savings. For the location nearest you, visit oldchicago.com .

About Old Chicago

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is a restaurant specializing in a deep-rooted tradition of authentic pizzas, taproom fare and local and legendary craft beers. Founded in 1976, Old Chicago operates almost 100 restaurants in 24 states. Voted “Best Franchise to Buy in 2019” by Franchise Times, Old Chicago is an award-winning, top loyalty brand in the U.S. Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from down the street to across the globe. Visit oldchicago.com to learn more and to find the restaurant nearest you. For information about franchise opportunities, visit ocfranchising.com .

