Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Reopens in Katy

Award-winning pizza brand gave away Free Pizza for a Year and hosted official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 11

Katy, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Old Chicago is back with a new modern restaurant design serving its signature dishes and legendary beer to the Katy community.

Old Chicago, located at 24515 Katy Freeway , celebrated its highly anticipated return by joining the Katy Area Chamber of Commerce and other city officials during an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 11. Fans of Old Chicago arrived at the ceremony to line up early to be one of the first 100 dine-in guests to receive FREE Pizza for a Year!

To add to the excitement and give back to the community, Old Chicago Katy has been raising funds for Special Pals through pre-opening friends and family dining sessions. Continuing their fundraising efforts, from Oct. 11-31, $1 from every Chicago 7

pizza sold will be added to the donation, along with 10% of all online orders when guests use the code GIVEBACK. All of the funds raised will be donated to Special Pals in November.

Old Chicago Katy serves as the award-winning pizza brand’s prototype for its new, modern restaurant design. The bold new look is both fresh and urban with black and white crisp lines and fun unexpected wall décor honoring pizza and beer. The design folds in character to Old Chicago’s rich heritage and accentuates its ties to the community through artwork on the gallery wall. A beer wall highlights a few of its fan-favorite beers out of the 100+ selection and a sticker wall showcases a slice of humor. Built in are several moments worthy of guests’ best Instagram posts and most importantly, Old Chicago created a space for families and young professionals to gather for amazing pizza and an enormous selection of beer.

Old Chicago Katy is open every day from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. To learn more, visit oldchicago.com/locations/katy .

Guests at Old Chicago can enjoy pizza with scratch-made crust and freshly prepared ingredients honoring the influence of Italian tradition and American innovation. Old Chicago knows that pizza and beer are best friends, which is why each restaurant carries more than 110 local and legendary craft beers from down the street and around the globe. A beer expert is always on staff to guide guests’ to discover their new favorite pint through the World Beer Tour where they can earn OC Bucks towards future food and beverage savings. For the location nearest you, visit oldchicago.com .

About Old Chicago

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is a restaurant specializing in a deep-rooted tradition of authentic pizzas, taproom fare and local and legendary craft beers. Founded in 1976, Old Chicago operates almost 100 restaurants in 24 states. Voted “Best Franchise to Buy in 2019” by Franchise Times, Old Chicago is an award-winning, top loyalty brand in the U.S. Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour

, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from down the street to across the globe. Visit oldchicago.com to learn more and to find the restaurant nearest you. For information about franchise opportunities, visit ocfranchising.com .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

