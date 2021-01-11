Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Partners with CAULIPOWER to Debut Cauliflower Crust

Award-winning pizza brand sees sales skyrocket 130% versus previous gluten-free option in first two weeks of launch

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is giving guests a way to feel good about indulging in delicious pizza with the launch of a new cauliflower crust from CAULIPOWER ®!

Old Chicago, known for its amazing craft beers and food, has teamed up with CAULIPOWER, the number one best-selling cauliflower crust, to add crispy cauliflower crust to the Old Chicago menu. Though the award-winning pizza brand already had a gluten-free crust option on its menu, Old Chicago’s partnership with CAULIPOWER takes its better-for-you options to another level and widens the gluten-free selections to meet the needs of even more guests.

The new cauliflower crust is dairy-free, gluten-free, made with real cauliflower and is free from artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. CAULIPOWER Cauliflower Crust serves as a perfect substitute for guests with specific dietary needs or preferences, or for those simply seeking a better-for-you meal, while delivering a delicious, thin crust pizza experience.

“Pizza is part of our brand foundation,” said Josh Kern, chief marketing officer for SPB Hospitality. “We want to continue to evolve that foundation to bring our guests new and exciting ways to enjoy their favorite OC pizzas. Guests who have never tried a cauliflower crust before are usually shocked that it’s, in fact, vegetable-based. Now that we’ve introduced this crust on our menu, we’re excited to see how our guests enjoy this better-for-you option.”

In the first two weeks of the launch, CAULIPOWER Cauliflower Crust sales soared, increasing 130% over Old Chicago’s previous gluten-free crust option. Before adding the vegetable-forward cauliflower crust to its menu, 1.9% of Old Chicago’s pizzas sold were on the prior gluten-free crust. Now, with the addition of CAULIPOWER Cauliflower Crust, that number has jumped to 3.5%.

The new cauliflower crust comes on the heels of continued growth and innovation from Old Chicago. Since 1976, Old Chicago has been committed to innovation and excellence in craft beer, pairing those picks with delicious dishes that deliver a genuine Chicago-style goodness to its guests.

“We are thrilled to partner with Old Chicago as they continue to focus on innovation and offering a super-food, vegetable-packed, and gluten-free alternative to their customers,” said Julie Lim, president of sales foodservice at CAULIPOWER. “After a short time working with Old Chicago, the results are incredible and support the data that shows there is a migration of guests who are craving restaurant pizza, that is, in fact, better for you.”

Guests at Old Chicago can enjoy a world of discovery with specialty pizzas and 110 local and legendary craft beers. Hand-tossed crusts, signature sauces, and fresh-prepared ingredients honor the influence of Italian tradition and American innovation. Because great pizza deserves great beer, Old Chicago has a beer expert always on staff to guide guests through the World Beer Tour, featuring beers from down the street and across the globe. Whether it’s for on the patio, takeout or delivery, Old Chicago has a way for guests to enjoy their favorite slice and favorite pint.

For the location nearest you, visit oldchicago.com .

About CAULIPOWER

CAULIPOWER® uses the power of veggies to make healthier, easier versions of the foods you crave, that actually taste like the foods you crave. CAULIPOWER’s first innovation, cauliflower crust pizza, created a white-hot category in 2017. Today, CAULIPOWER is the #1 cauliflower crust pizza, the #1 better-for-you pizza, and #1 gluten-free pizza in the U.S. In addition to cauliflower crust pizzas, the CAULIPOWER family of innovative products now includes baked (never fried) chicken tenders, flavored riced cauliflower cups, cauliflower tortillas, and Sweet PotaTOASTS. Founder, CEO and mother of two sons with Celiac Disease, Gail Becker, left a global executive position in 2016 and set out to innovate the frozen food aisle. It remains her mission to eliminate the need for consumers to ever have to choose between taste, convenience and health. CAULIPOWER is brought to you by Vegolutionary Foods, a company of “never-been-dones,” inspired by what people want. Every CAULIPOWER purchase benefits the American Heart Association Teaching Gardens Network, a program installing edible teaching gardens in underserved schools throughout the country. Find one of CAULIPOWER’s 25,000 retailers and get recipe inspiration at eatCAULIPOWER.com.

About Old Chicago

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is a restaurant specializing in authentic pizzas, taproom fare and local and legendary craft beers. Founded in 1976, Old Chicago operates almost 100 restaurants in 23 states. Old Chicago is an award-winning, top loyalty brand in the U.S., that was voted “Best Franchise to Buy in 2019” by Franchise Times. Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from down the street to across the globe. Visit oldchicago.com to learn more and to find the restaurant nearest you. For information about franchise opportunities, visit ocfranchising.com .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

