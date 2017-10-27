Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Opening in Rogers, AR

The Craft Beer Authority Brings Its World Class Craft Beer and Crave-able Menu — Along With a Good Cause – to Rogers Residents This October

Rogers, AR (RestaurantNews.com) Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, an energetic and welcoming full service restaurant known for its world class beer list full of local and regional craft beer offerings, combined with its delicious, hand crafted pizza and taproom fare, will open its newest location at 1900 W. Pleasant Grove, Rogers, AR 72758 on October 30th. This store opening will be the 3rd Old Chicago in Arkansas, and the 107th location nationwide.

Guests can order four hand-crafted dough options, including Chicago Thick, a Tavern Thin, an Original Deep Dish, and an Ale-Infused dough that highlight the twelve specialty pizzas on the menu. Famous taproom starters such as the Sicilian Pepperoni Rolls, and the one-of-a-kind Italian Nachos will also be sure to delight guests in Rogers.

With over 40 draft beers available, more than 90 craft beers available on the menu and a beer expert always on staff, The Craft Beer Authority has something for everyone! “We are excited and proud to bring the Craft Beer Authority to Rogers. We know our guests will love our Mini Tours, Explorer Series, and discovering new and unique brews, some of the best local and regional Arkansas beers around, or enjoying their local favorite!” states General Manager Dan Couture.

One restaurant staple that will not be on the menu is their strong commitment to giving back to the community. Old Chicago Rogers has partnered with Arkansas Children’s Hospital Foundation, where they will be donating proceeds from the pre-opening events on October 26th to October 28th to the local nonprofit. Representatives from Arkansas Children’s Hospital Foundation will be on-site to help raise charitable contributions. In addition, from 10/30/17-11/12/17, Old Chicago will donate $1 from every Chicago 7 pizza sold to add to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital Foundation donation total. “Come help us achieve our goal of raising over $5k for Arkansas Children’s Hospital.” states Couture.

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of the Old Chicago family, and we are excited to open our second location,” says AJ and Sefali Nursariwala, principals of The Nursariwala Group, a franchisee group with an Old Chicago location in Joplin, Missouri. “Sports on our TVs and craft beer always flowing.

We think our guests in Rogers will enjoy the great food, beer, and crafted experience of Old Chicago.”

Mark A. Belanger, CFE, Vice President of Global Franchise Operations and Development for CraftWorks Restaurants & Breweries, Inc., operating company of Old Chicago is excited about the franchise growth. “We are thrilled to be working closely with our franchise partners as they open additional OC restaurants. As we execute on our strategic growth plan, we will continue to seek strong franchisees as a vital component in further OC national expansion in 2018 and beyond” states Belanger.

To celebrate the upcoming opening, Old Chicago will be offering free pizza for a year to the first 100 guests on opening day (doors open at 11am on October 30, 2017).

About Old Chicago

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom (Old Chicago) is a traditional, casual dining restaurant specializing in Chicago-style pizzas, taproom classics and craft beer. Founded in 1976, Old Chicago operates in 22 states with more than 100 restaurants. With over 30 craft beers on tap, Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from across the globe. Visit www.oldchicago.com to learn more and to find the restaurant nearest you. For information about franchise opportunities, visit www.ocfranchising.com.

About CraftWorks

CraftWorks Restaurants & Breweries, Inc. is the largest craft brewery restaurant operator in the country with nearly 200 franchised and company-owned restaurants primarily operating under the Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurants and Rock Bottom Restaurants & Breweries brands. As a leader in the craft beer focused casual dining segment, CraftWorks also operates strong regional brands, and employs more than 12,000 people throughout the U.S. All of CraftWorks’ restaurant brands have innovative menus with made-from-scratch food and a vast selection of unique craft beer, as well as unbeatable service and loyalty programs with over a half-million active members. Based in Broomfield, Colo., CraftWorks is not only committed to serving its loyal guests, but also the communities in which its restaurants operate. The CraftWorks Foundation has contributed millions of dollars, positively impacting communities throughout the country. For additional information about CraftWorks, the Foundation, and its restaurant brands, please visit www.craftworksrestaurants.com.

About Arkansas Children’s Hospital Foundation

With the motto of “until no child needs us, we need you” the Arkansas Children’s Hospital does not turn away an Arkansas child in need of medical attention. Their Foundation’s goal is bringing care close to home, and providing care, love, and hope to children. They provide patients and their families with excellent patient care, research, education, and prevention. For additional information about Arkansas Children’s Hospital Foundation, please visit www.giving.archildrens.org.

