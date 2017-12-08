Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Opening in Liberal, KS

The Craft Beer Authority Brings Its World Class Craft Beer and Crave-able Menu — Along With a Good Cause – to Liberal Residents This December

Liberal, KS (RestaurantNews.com) Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, an energetic and welcoming full service restaurant known for its world class beer list full of local and regional craft beer offerings, combined with its delicious, hand crafted pizza and taproom fare, will open its newest location at 2867 Centennial Drive, Liberal, KS 67901 on December 13th. This store opening will be the 9th Old Chicago in Kansas, and the 107th location nationwide.

Guests can order four hand-crafted dough options, including Chicago Thick, a Tavern Thin, an Original Deep Dish, and an Ale-Infused dough that highlight the twelve specialty pizzas on the menu. Famous taproom starters such as the Sicilian Pepperoni Rolls, and the one-of-a-kind Italian Nachos will also be sure to delight guests in Liberal.

With over 40 draft beers available, more than 90 craft beers available on the menu and a beer expert always on staff, The Craft Beer Authority has something for everyone! “We are excited and proud to bring the Craft Beer Authority to Liberal. We know our guests will love our Mini Tours, Explorer Series, and discovering new and unique brews, some of the best local and regional Kansas beers around, or enjoying their local favorite!” states General Manager Gabe Navarrette.

One restaurant staple that will not be on the menu is their strong commitment to giving back to the community. Old Chicago Liberal has partnered with O’Brate Foundation, where they will be donating proceeds from the pre-opening events on December 8th to December 11th to the local nonprofit. Representatives from the O’Brate Foundation will be on-site to help raise charitable contributions. In addition, from 12/13/17-12/24/17, Old Chicago will donate $1 from every Chicago 7 pizza sold to add to the O’Brate Foundation donation total. “Come help us achieve our goal of raising over $5k for the O’Brate Foundation.” states Navarrette.

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of the Old Chicago family, and we are excited to open our second location,” says Amro Samy, owner of Samys Enterprises, a franchisee group with Old Chicago locations in Garden City and Manhattan Kansas. “Sports on our TVs and craft beer always flowing. We think our guests in Liberal will enjoy the great food, beer, and crafted experience of Old Chicago.”

Mark A. Belanger, CFE, Vice President of Global Franchise Operations and Development for CraftWorks Restaurants & Breweries, Inc., operating company of Old Chicago is excited about the franchise growth. “We are thrilled to be working closely with our franchise partners as they open additional OC restaurants. As we execute on our strategic growth plan, we will continue to seek strong franchisees as a vital component in further OC national expansion in 2018 and beyond,” states Belanger.

About Old Chicago

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom (Old Chicago) is a traditional, casual dining restaurant specializing in Chicago-style pizzas, taproom classics and craft beer. Founded in 1976, Old Chicago operates in 22 states with more than 100 restaurants. With over 30 craft beers on tap, Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from across the globe. Visit www.oldchicago.com to learn more and to find the restaurant nearest you. For information about franchise opportunities, visit www.ocfranchising.com.

About CraftWorks

CraftWorks Restaurants & Breweries, Inc. is the largest craft brewery restaurant operator in the country with nearly 200 franchised and company-owned restaurants primarily operating under the Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurants and Rock Bottom Restaurants & Breweries brands. As a leader in the craft beer focused casual dining segment, CraftWorks also operates strong regional brands, and employs more than 12,000 people throughout the U.S. All of CraftWorks’ restaurant brands have innovative menus with made-from-scratch food and a vast selection of unique craft beer, as well as unbeatable service and loyalty programs with over a half-million active members. Based in Broomfield, Colo., CraftWorks is not only committed to serving its loyal guests, but also the communities in which its restaurants operate. The CraftWorks Foundation has contributed millions of dollars, positively impacting communities throughout the country. For additional information about CraftWorks, the Foundation, and its restaurant brands, please visit www.craftworksrestaurants.com.

About O’Brate Foundation

Established in 2012, the O’Brate Foundation’s mission is to “Bridge the Gap” and strive to improve the chance for success of Kansas youth ages 17-25. They do this by providing opportunities for disadvantaged youth in Kansas by assisting with emergency needs, providing educational scholarships to deserving youth, and addressing specific stumbling blocks lying in their path on the road to success. For additional information about the O’Brate Foundation, please visit www.obratefoundation.org.

