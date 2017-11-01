Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Opening in Highlands Ranch, CO

The Craft Beer Authority Brings Its World Class Craft Beer and Crave-able Menu – Along With a Good Cause – to Highlands Ranch Residents This November

Highlands Ranch, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, an energetic and welcoming full service restaurant known for its world class beer list full of local and regional craft beer offerings, combined with its delicious, hand crafted pizza and taproom fare, will open its newest location at 1489 Park Central Dr., Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 on November 6th. This store opening will be the 26th Old Chicago in Colorado, and the 108th location nationwide.

Guests can order three hand-crafted dough options, including Chicago Thick, a Tavern Thin, and an Ale-Infused dough that highlight the eleven specialty pizzas on the menu. Famous taproom starters such as the Sicilian Pepperoni Rolls, and the one-of-a-kind Italian Nachos will also be sure to delight guests in Highlands Ranch.

With over 40 draft beers available, more than 90 craft beers available on the menu and a beer expert always on staff, The Craft Beer Authority has something for everyone! “We are excited and proud to bring the Craft Beer Authority to Highlands Ranch. We know our guests will love our Mini Tours, Explorer Series, and discovering new and unique brews, some of the best local and regional Colorado beers around, or enjoying their local favorite!” states General Manager Andrea Brynjulson.

One restaurant staple that will not be on the menu is their strong commitment to giving back to the community. Old Chicago Highlands Ranch has partnered with Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, where they will be donating proceeds from the pre-opening events on November 2nd to November 4th to the local nonprofit. In addition, from 11/6/17-12/3/17, Old Chicago will donate $1 from every Chicago 7 pizza sold, plus 10% off all online to-go orders (using promo code ChildrensHR) to add to the Children’s Hospital Colorado donation total. “Come help us achieve our goal of raising over $10k for Children’s Hospital Colorado.” states Brynjulson.

To celebrate the upcoming opening, Old Chicago will be offering free pizza for a year to the first 100 guests on opening day (doors open at 11am on November 6, 2017).

For more information on these events along with Old Chicago’s Highlands Ranch location opening please feel free to contact Dominique Romero by email at dromero@cwrestaurants.com or by phone at (303) 664 – 4039 or the new restaurant at (720-449-8588). For any other information please visit www.oldchicago.com.

About Old Chicago

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom (Old Chicago) is a traditional, casual dining restaurant specializing in Chicago-style pizzas, taproom classics and craft beer. Founded in 1976, Old Chicago operates in 22 states with more than 100 restaurants. With over 30 craft beers on tap, Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from across the globe. Visit www.oldchicago.com to learn more and to find the restaurant nearest you. For information about franchise opportunities, visit www.ocfranchising.com.

About CraftWorks

CraftWorks Restaurants & Breweries, Inc. is the largest craft brewery restaurant operator in the country with nearly 200 franchised and company-owned restaurants primarily operating under the Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurants and Rock Bottom Restaurants & Breweries brands. As a leader in the craft beer focused casual dining segment, CraftWorks also operates strong regional brands, and employs more than 12,000 people throughout the U.S. All of CraftWorks’ restaurant brands have innovative menus with made-from-scratch food and a vast selection of unique craft beer, as well as unbeatable service and loyalty programs with over a half-million active members. Based in Broomfield, Colo., CraftWorks is not only committed to serving its loyal guests, but also the communities in which its restaurants operate. The CraftWorks Foundation has contributed millions of dollars, positively impacting communities throughout the country. For additional information about CraftWorks, the Foundation, and its restaurant brands, please visit www.craftworksrestaurants.com.

About Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation

Founded in 1978, the Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation is dedicated solely to advancing the mission of Children’s Hospital Colorado. It has three purposes: to educate and engage with the community on the hospital’s behalf, to fundraise for the hospital, and to steward funds raised for children and families who need Children’s Colorado. They believe that all children should have the chance for a healthy future, and commit to community engagement and facilitating philanthropic support on behalf of the children and families Children’s Colorado serves. For more information on the Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, please visit www.childrenscoloradofoundation.org.

Contact:

Dominique Romero

Old Chicago – Pizza & Taproom

dromero@cwrestaurants.com