Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Opening in Hays, KS

Hays, KS (RestaurantNews.com) Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, an energetic and welcoming full service restaurant known for its world class beer list full of local and regional craft beer offerings, combined with its delicious, hand crafted pizza and taproom fare, will open its newest location at 383 W. Mopar, Hays, KS 67601 on May 14th. This store opening will be the 10th Old Chicago in Kansas, and the 106th location nationwide.

Guests can order five hand-crafted dough options, including Chicago Thick, a Tavern Thin, an Original Deep Dish, a Gluten Free crust, and an Ale-Infused dough that highlight the eleven specialty pizzas on the menu. Famous taproom starters such as the Sicilian Pepperoni Rolls, and the one-of-a-kind Italian Nachos will also be sure to delight guests in Hays. With over 40 draft beers available, more than 90 craft beers available on the menu and a beer expert always on staff, The Craft Beer Authority has something for everyone!

One restaurant staple that will not be on the menu is their strong commitment to giving back to the community. Old Chicago Hays has partnered with Big Brother Big Sisters of Ellis County, where they will be donating proceeds from the pre-opening events on May 10th to May 12th to the local nonprofit. Representatives from the Big Brothers Big Sisters will be on-site to help raise charitable contributions.

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of the Old Chicago family; we are excited to open our first location and bring the Craft Beer Authority to Hays,” says Jim Gardner, Operating Principle of OC Restaurants, LLC, a franchisee group planning to open additional Old Chicago locations in Nevada, Arizona, and Missouri. “We know our guests will love our Mini Tours, Explorer Series, and discovering new and unique local and regional Kansas beers, or enjoying their local favorite! We think our guests in Hays will enjoy the great food, beer, and crafted experience of Old Chicago.”

Mark A. Belanger, CFE, Vice President of Global Franchise Operations and Development for CraftWorks Restaurants & Breweries, Inc., operating company of Old Chicago is excited about the franchise growth. “We are thrilled to be working closely with our franchise partners as they open additional OC restaurants. As we execute on our strategic growth plan, we will continue to seek strong franchisees as a vital component in further OC national expansion in 2018 and beyond,” states Belanger.

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom (Old Chicago) is a traditional, casual dining restaurant specializing in Chicago-style pizzas, taproom classics and craft beer. Founded in 1976, Old Chicago operates in 24 states with more than 100 restaurants. A top loyalty brand in the U.S., award winning and voted Best Franchise to buy in 2018 by Franchise Times. With over 30 craft beers on tap, Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from across the globe. Visit www.oldchicago.com to learn more and to find the restaurant nearest you. For information about franchise opportunities, visit www.ocfranchising.com.

CraftWorks Restaurants & Breweries, Inc. is the largest craft brewery restaurant operator in the country with nearly 200 franchised and company-owned restaurants primarily operating under the Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurants and Rock Bottom Restaurants & Breweries brands. As a leader in the craft beer focused casual dining segment, CraftWorks also operates strong regional brands, and employs more than 12,000 people throughout the U.S. All of CraftWorks’ restaurant brands have innovative menus with made-from-scratch food and a vast selection of unique craft beer, as well as unbeatable service and loyalty programs with over a half-million active members. Based in Broomfield, Colo., CraftWorks is not only committed to serving its loyal guests, but also the communities in which its restaurants operate. The CraftWorks Foundation has contributed millions of dollars, positively impacting communities throughout the country. For additional information about CraftWorks, the Foundation, and its restaurant brands, please visit www.craftworksrestaurants.com.

Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. They have the vision that all children achieve success in life, and they do this by matching children facing adversity with caring, adult mentors. They partner with parents/guardians, volunteers and others in the community to hold themselves accountable for each youth in their program to achieve higher aspirations, greater confidence, better relationships, avoidance of risky behaviors, and education success. For additional information about Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters, please visit www.kansasbigs.org.

