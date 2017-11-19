Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Opening in Hamilton Place – Chattanooga, TN

The Craft Beer Authority Brings Its World Class Craft Beer and Crave-able Menu — Along With a Good Cause – to Chattanooga Residents This November

Chattanooga, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, an energetic and welcoming full service restaurant known for its world class beer list full of local and regional craft beer offerings, combined with its delicious, hand crafted pizza and taproom fare, will open its newest location at 2006 Hamilton Place Blvd., Chattanooga, TN 37421 on November 20th. This store opening will be the 5th Old Chicago in Tennessee, and the 109th location nationwide.

Guests can order three hand-crafted dough options, including Chicago Thick, a Tavern Thin, and an Ale-Infused dough that highlight the eleven specialty pizzas on the menu. Famous taproom starters such as the Sicilian Pepperoni Rolls, and the one-of-a-kind Italian Nachos will also be sure to delight guests visiting Hamilton Place.

With over 40 draft beers available, more than 90 craft beers available on the menu and a beer expert always on staff, The Craft Beer Authority has something for everyone! “We are excited and proud to bring the Craft Beer Authority to Hamilton Place. We know our guests will love our Mini Tours, Explorer Series, and discovering new and unique brews, some of the best local and regional Tennessee beers around, or enjoying their local favorite!” states General Manager Lauren Gholz.

One restaurant staple that will not be on the menu is their strong commitment to giving back to the community. Old Chicago Hamilton Place has partnered with Forgotten Child Fund, where they will be donating proceeds from the pre-opening events on November 16th to November 18th to the local nonprofit. In addition, from 11/20/17-12/17/17, Old Chicago will donate $1 from every Chicago 7 pizza sold, plus 10% off all online to-go orders (using promo code FCFund) to add to the Forgotten Child Fund donation total. “Come help us achieve our goal of raising over $10k for the Forgotten Child Fund.” states Gholz.

To celebrate the upcoming opening, Old Chicago Hamilton Place will be offering free pizza for a year to the first 100 guests on opening day (doors open at 11am on November 20, 2017).

For more information on these events along with Old Chicago’s Hamilton Place location opening please feel free to contact Dominique Romero by email at dromero@cwrestaurants.com or by phone at (303) 664 – 4039 or the new restaurant at (423) 352-9095. For any other information please visit www.oldchicago.com.

About Old Chicago

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom (Old Chicago) is a traditional, casual dining restaurant specializing in Chicago-style pizzas, taproom classics and craft beer. Founded in 1976, Old Chicago operates in 22 states with more than 100 restaurants. With over 30 craft beers on tap, Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from across the globe. Visit www.oldchicago.com to learn more and to find the restaurant nearest you. For information about franchise opportunities, visit www.ocfranchising.com.

About CraftWorks

CraftWorks Restaurants & Breweries, Inc. is the largest craft brewery restaurant operator in the country with nearly 200 franchised and company-owned restaurants primarily operating under the Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurants and Rock Bottom Restaurants & Breweries brands. As a leader in the craft beer focused casual dining segment, CraftWorks also operates strong regional brands, and employs more than 12,000 people throughout the U.S. All of CraftWorks’ restaurant brands have innovative menus with made-from-scratch food and a vast selection of unique craft beer, as well as unbeatable service and loyalty programs with over a half-million active members. Based in Broomfield, Colo., CraftWorks is not only committed to serving its loyal guests, but also the communities in which its restaurants operate. The CraftWorks Foundation has contributed millions of dollars, positively impacting communities throughout the country. For additional information about CraftWorks, the Foundation, and its restaurant brands, please visit www.craftworksrestaurants.com.

About Forgotten Child Fund

Founded in 1962, the Forgotten Child Fund is dedicated to providing assistance to families in need and their children at Christmas. Sponsored by the Chattanooga Fire and Police Departments, they provide a Santa Train to deliver gifts to families that apply and are approved, so no child is forgotten in the holiday season. For more information on the Forgotten Child Fund, please visit www.forgottenchildfund.org.

