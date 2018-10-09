Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Opening in Columbus, GA

The Craft Beer Authority Brings Its World Class Craft Beer and Crave-able Menu – Along With a Good Cause – to Columbus Residents This October

Columbus, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, an energetic and welcoming full service restaurant known for its world class beer list full of local and regional craft beer offerings, combined with its delicious, hand crafted pizza and taproom fare, will open its newest location at 6581 Whittlesey Blvd., Columbus, GA 31909 on October 15th. This store opening will be the 1st Old Chicago in Georgia, and the 109th location nationwide.

Guests can order five hand-crafted dough options, including Chicago Thick, a Tavern Thin, an Original Deep Dish, a Gluten Free crust, and an Ale-Infused dough that highlight the eleven specialty pizzas on the menu. Famous taproom starters such as the Sicilian Pepperoni Rolls, and the one-of-a-kind Italian Nachos will also be sure to delight guests in Columbus. With over 40 draft beers available, more than 90 craft beers available on the menu and a beer expert always on staff, The Craft Beer Authority has something for everyone!

One restaurant staple that will not be on the menu is their strong commitment to giving back to the community. Old Chicago Columbus has partnered with the Ronald McDonald House of West Georgia, where they will be donating proceeds from the pre-opening events on October 11th to October 13th to the local nonprofit. Representatives from the Ronald McDonald House will be on-site to help raise charitable contributions. In addition, from 10/15/18-11/11/18, Old Chicago will donate $1 from every Chicago 7 Pizza sold, plus 10% off all online to-go orders (using promo code RMHC) to add to the Ronald McDonald House of West Georgia donation total.

To celebrate the upcoming opening, Old Chicago Columbus will be offering free pizza for a year to the first 100 guests on opening day (doors open at 11am on Monday, October 15, 2018).

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of the Old Chicago family; we are excited to open our first Old Chicago location and bring the Craft Beer Authority to Columbus,” says Dhruv Patel, Co-Owner and Managing Member of Shiv Restaurant Management LLC., a franchisee group planning to open additional Old Chicago locations in Georgia and Alabama. “We know our guests will love our Mini Tours, discovering new and unique local and regional Georgia beers, or enjoying their local favorite! We think our guests in Columbus will enjoy the great food, beer, and crafted experience of Old Chicago.”

Mark A. Belanger, CFE, President of Global Franchise Development for CraftWorks Restaurants & Breweries, Inc., operating company of Old Chicago is excited about the franchise growth. “We are thrilled to be working closely with our franchise partners as they open additional OC restaurants. As we execute on our strategic growth plan, we will continue to seek strong franchisees as a vital component in further OC national expansion in 2018 and beyond,” states Belanger.

About Old Chicago

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom (Old Chicago) is a traditional, casual dining restaurant specializing in Chicago-style pizzas, taproom classics and craft beer. Founded in 1976, Old Chicago operates in 24 states with more than 100 restaurants. A top loyalty brand in the U.S., award winning and voted Best Franchise to buy in 2018 by Franchise Times. With over 30 craft beers on tap, Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from across the globe. Visit www.oldchicago.com to learn more and to find the restaurant nearest you. For information about franchise opportunities, visit www.ocfranchising.com.

About CraftWorks

CraftWorks Restaurants & Breweries, Inc. is the largest craft brewery restaurant operator in the country with nearly 200 franchised and company-owned restaurants primarily operating under the Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurants and Rock Bottom Restaurants & Breweries brands. As a leader in the craft beer focused casual dining segment, CraftWorks also operates strong regional brands, and employs nearly 10,000 people throughout the U.S. All of CraftWorks’ restaurant brands have innovative menus with made-from-scratch food and a vast selection of unique craft beer, as well as unbeatable service and loyalty programs with over a half- million active members. Based in Broomfield, Colo., CraftWorks is not only committed to serving its loyal guests, but also the communities in which its restaurants operate. The CraftWorks Foundation has contributed millions of dollars, positively impacting communities throughout the country. For additional information about CraftWorks, the Foundation, and its restaurant brands, please visit www.craftworksrestaurants.com.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities of West Georgia

The Ronald McDonald House Charities were founded in 1974 in Philadelphia, built on the notion that every family deserves to be close to their child during medical treatment and that no family with a child in the hospital should have to worry about where they will stay. Today more than 300 Ronald McDonald House programs in 30 countries and regions support families around the work each and every night. The Ronald McDonald House of West Georgia’s mission is to serve the needs of families who have traveled to Columbus, Georgia for the medical treatment of their child or children at one of the area’s medical facilities. It is a place where parents can break away from the hospital environment, have the support of other families and ease some of the stress associated with their child’s illness. A place where families can feel at home, cook their meals, watch TV, read, do their laundry, and enjoy the comfort of a warm and friendly environment. For additional information about the Ronald McDonald House Charities of West Georgia, please visit www.rmhcwga.org.

Contact:

Dominique Romero

dromero@cwrestaurants.com