Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Helps Create More Memories this Holiday Season

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is making it easy for families and friends to safely gather for the holidays and create special memories without the added stress of cooking.

The award-winning pizza brand is celebrating this festive season with the debut of its Holiday Bundles. Guests can enjoy the warmth and love the holidays bring with the help of these offerings:

Holiday Family Party Pack ($54.99) – Choice of starter, two large Specialty Pizzas and a Big Cookie.

($54.99) – Choice of starter, two large Specialty Pizzas and a Big Cookie. Holiday Pizza Party ($74.99) – Garden Salad platter, three Specialty Pizzas and two Big Cookies.

($74.99) – Garden Salad platter, three Specialty Pizzas and two Big Cookies. Holiday Spread ($99.99) – Wing platter (choice of boneless or bone-in), two large Specialty Pizzas, roll platter (choice of Sicilian Pepperoni or Buffalo) and two Big Cookies.

($99.99) – Wing platter (choice of boneless or bone-in), two large Specialty Pizzas, roll platter (choice of Sicilian Pepperoni or Buffalo) and two Big Cookies. Holiday Celebration ($129.99) – Salad platter (choice of Garden or Caesar), pasta platter (choice of Meat Lasagna or Chicken Pesto Mac), two large Specialty Pizzas and two Big Cookies.

($129.99) – Salad platter (choice of Garden or Caesar), pasta platter (choice of Meat Lasagna or Chicken Pesto Mac), two large Specialty Pizzas and two Big Cookies. Holiday Feast ($159.99) – Starter platter (choice of any wing platter or roll platter), salad platter (choice of Garden or Caesar), pasta platter (choice of Meat Lasagna or Chicken Pesto Mac), two large Specialty Pizzas and two Big Cookies.

In addition to its Holiday Bundles, for a limited time, Old Chicago is offering two medium two-topping pizzas for $20.

“Throughout this difficult year, being surrounded by loved ones has provided more comfort and joy for people,” said Josh Kern, chief marketing officer for SPB Hospitality. “By taking the hassle out of cooking this season, Old Chicago is helping guests focus more on sharing this special time with family and friends. Our festive selections are delicious and serve as the perfect option for hosting a safe holiday gathering that everyone will remember.”

Old Chicago’s Holiday Bundles are available now through Jan. 3. Guests can order them online at oldchicago.com or EZ Cater , or by calling their local restaurant.

For the location nearest you, visit oldchicago.com .

About Old Chicago

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is a restaurant specializing in authentic pizzas, taproom fare and local and legendary craft beers. Founded in 1976, Old Chicago operates almost 100 restaurants in 23 states. Old Chicago is an award-winning, top loyalty brand in the U.S., that was voted “Best Franchise to Buy in 2019” by Franchise Times. Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from down the street to across the globe. Visit oldchicago.com to learn more and to find the restaurant nearest you. For information about franchise opportunities, visit ocfranchising.com .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

